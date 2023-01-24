On Monday, the Penn State Football program announced the hiring of wide receivers coach Marquis Hagans. The 40-year old assistant comes to Happy Valley after spending his entire coaching career with the Virginia Cavaliers.

Known to be a fantastic talent developer, Hagans will also be expected to be a strong recruiter for the Nittany Lions, especially in his home state of Virginia.

“If you thought Penn State was already recruiting the state of Virginia add an elite level, just wait until Hagans gets on the case,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said regarding the hiring of Hagans on Monday.

“The longtime receivers coach at the University of Virginia has deep ties to the movers and shakers throughout key areas like Virginia Beach and Richmond. Expect Penn State to not only land big time linemen and defenders like they have been but look for an uptick in offensive talent coming from the Virginia and landing in State College,” he added.