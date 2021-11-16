Rivals 4-star ATH Preston Zinter details PSU return visit
Penn State played host to a long list of visitors on Saturday and among them was a priority 2023 target in Central Catholic (PA) standout Preston Zinter.Zinter is the younger brother of Michigan of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news