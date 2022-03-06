Rivals 4-star DB Antione Jackson building relationship with Penn State

Penn State offered Dillard (FL) 2024 defensive back Antione Jackson in October, but the interest is mutual and the staff could get a visit from him in the spring.

Jackson toured Florida on March 5 and has a few visits on tap later this month.

What has kept him interested in the Nittany Lions in the meantime?

“I’ve built a relationship with Coach [Ja'Juan] Seider and Coach [Anthony] Poindexter,” he told Nittany Nation. “Coach Seider came to the school and told me he likes my size and potential. The next time he came back, he came with Coach Poindexter. He likes my film too and wants to get to know me.”