Now we know his bio and the basics, but what do some of the top analysts around the network think of this move?

RIVALS MID-ATLANTIC RECRUITING ANALYST ADAM FRIEDMAN: "If you thought Penn State was already recruiting the state of Virginia add an elite level, just wait until Hagans gets on the case. The longtime receivers coach at the University of Virginia has deep ties to the movers and shakers throughout key areas like Virginia Beach and Richmond. Expect Penn State to not only land big time linemen and defenders like they have been but look for an uptick in offensive talent coming from the Virginia and landing in State College."

CAVS CORNER PUBLISHER BRAD FRANKLIN: "Marques Hagans is one of the best players in UVA football history and one of the most well liked, humble, and altogether impressive representatives of the school and the football program. He’s been as assistant at Virginia spanning three different head coaches now and losing that stability, his experience, his relationships in Virginia and in the 757 specifically, as well as his connection to the history of the program is a really tough beat for the Cavaliers. Hagans, or Biscuit as we all know him, is a great coach but an even better human.”

CAVS CORNER EDITOR IN CHIEF JUSTIN FERBER: "Coach Hagans became a highly-effective coach during his time in Charlottesville. He mentored one of UVA’s top position groups over the past several years, and several of his receivers have gone on to pro careers after success under his tutelage. As a recruiter, Hagans should be able to further strengthen Penn State’s foothold in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as he has long-standing ties and a great reputation around the state, especially in the talent-rich Tidewater area, where he grew up."