Rivals Camp - Charlotte: What I learned about a few top targets
Attended my first Rivals camp this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina and I had a chance to connect with a few targets on Penn State's board. It was a great opportunity to learn more about their on-field play and different things going on with their recruitment. I take a look at 4 prospects in attendance and what I gathered from being around them on Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news