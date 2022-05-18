Rivals Camp Series in Philly: Analysts' predictions

Omillio Agard

"It would be easy to pick Penn State for Agard since he's an in-state recruit and has a great relationship with coach James Franklin, position coach Terry Smith and others. But the Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep standout is also very intrigued by schools across the South. Tennessee is emerging as a potential major contender, along with Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and others, and with an uncle who lives in Atlanta there is at least one connection to the area. Still, as his recruitment continues, the Nittany Lions have made him a top priority and that's going to go a long way for Agard, who visits Happy Valley again on May 21." – Gorney "Agard’s recruitment could be one of the more dramatic ones this cycle. He will take many visits this summer, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee and a handful of other schools getting a chance to see him in person when he’s on campus within the next month or two. It’ll be interesting to see how his recruitment changes after each of these visits, but for now there’s a chance that one of these Southern teams really picks up momentum. Clemson could rise to the top after his trip to campus, and he already has a good relationship with defensive backs coach Mike Reed. Keep an eye on the Tigers as things unfold this summer." – Friedman

James Heard

"Heard might have worn Kentucky gloves to Sunday's Rivals Camp, and the Wildcats are one of four favorites along with West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia, but the Mountaineers are the team to beat for him. The four-star defensive end from Camden, N.J., raved about the coaching staff in Morgantown, and he sees the defense as a perfect fit for what he wants to do as an edge rusher with outstanding speed. The only official visit he has planned so far is to West Virginia, and while the others are definitely within striking distance I think the Mountaineers have the edge. It also doesn't hurt that WVU has also already offered his 2027 brother, Ausar, who shined at Sunday's camp, too." - Gorney "Heard has a top four of Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee, but the Mountaineers should feel good about where they stand right now. He has a couple of trips planned, and West Virginia should be hosting him for an official visit in mid-June. His former teammate, Jeremiah Trotter, is already committed to West Virginia and his current teammate Richard James, a 2024 defensive lineman, just committed to West Virginia. Kentucky has been working him hard, and so has Virginia, but they might come up just short." - Friedman

Braydon Lee

"Lee could end up in the upper echelon of cornerbacks in the 2024 class because he's super long and athletic and had an impressive performance at Sunday's camp. It feels like he will end up at Ohio State as the Buckeyes really start to apply max pressure over the next couple years and Lee sees the incredible development of players from Columbus to the NFL. Maryland is not going to go down easily, and Penn State, Pitt and probably the entire SEC will get involved, but it feels like Ohio State could end up with Lee." - Gorney "Dozens of teams are after Lee and his recruitment should start to speed up this summer. Expect a short list from him sometime this fall, and Ohio State will definitely be on it. The Buckeyes are one of his dream schools, but what makes me think he ends up in Columbus is the fact that his mother is also a fan of Ohio State. It’s hard to pick against a mom‘s favorite team, so the Buckeyes have a good shot at withstanding whatever push other teams mount." - Friedman

Samson Okunlola

"This is the most difficult prediction right now because Okunlola is not saying much about his favorites - and he's not even publicizing to where he will take official visits. But there are some indications he will stay in the northern part of the country, with Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State as some possible locations. I'm going to pick the Buckeyes because of their offensive line development, their ability to put players across the board in the NFL and their dominance in the Big Ten. Okunlola's brother, Samuel, signed with Pitt in the 2022 class and while I don't think Samson Okunlola ends up with the Panthers he will end up close in Columbus." - Gorney "There’s no telling where Okunlola will end up at this point, but it’s fair to say that he’s most familiar with the Big Ten teams that are in pursuit. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State are in good position at this point. Ohio State is a tempting choice right now but it seems as though his relationship with offensive line coach Justin Frye is still fairly new. If he were to commit today I think Michigan State could be the team, but there’s no telling how things will shake out over the next few months. Official visits may not even tell the full story of his recruitment, so we will have to hang on for the twists and turns." - Friedman

Jordan Seaton

"It's early and so much can change, but if position coach Bill Bedenbaugh is at Oklahoma then I'm going to say the Sooners have the best shot to land him. Michigan and Oregon are two other early standouts, and as more coaches see Seaton in action they will get involved because he's huge and powerful, so options won't be a problem. But Seaton has developed a great bond with Bedenbaugh and the 2024 prospect respects how many offensive linemen have been developed in Norman. Seaton's recruitment remains wide open, but there is serious interest in Oklahoma right now." - Gorney "Seaton's recruitment is still developing, but a few teams have already made really strong impressions. Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan and a few other Big Ten and SEC schools are in the mix already. But if I had to choose where he would end up I think Michigan probably has the best chance. The Wolverines have outstanding connections at his high school and Seton knows a number of current players and recruits at Michigan. Position coach Sherrone Moore has done a great job developing the linemen at Michigan and that’s something that has caught Seaton's eye." - Friedman

