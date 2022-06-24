Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down 2024 offensive linemen

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Jordan Seaton

About the only question regarding Jordan Seaton is whether he will play tackle or guard in college. Built like a prototypical offensive tackle, Seaton has all the tools of an elite lineman. Tall with a great wingspan and good strength, Seaton devours defensive ends for St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C. His kick step is quick and his movement to his left as a left tackle is very good. The hand placement is on point, and he locks in controlling the defender. The four-star already has 35 offers with room to add more. The list is impressive, with Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Oklahoma and Michigan, among others, wanting his skills on their campus in 2024.

TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Penn State and Georgia

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Eddy Pierre-Louis, Daniel Calhoun and Kam Pringle