Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down 2024 offensive linemen
The release of the updated Rivals250 for 2024 brought changes across the board, especially among the offensive linemen. Here, we break down the position by highlighting the best of the best, teams to watch and which players to watch going forward.
NEW 2024 RANKINGS: OT | OG | C | TE | WR | RB | All-Purpose RB | Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Tuesday: Who should be No. 1?
Wednesday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Thursday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Biggest risers | Position-by-position glance
Friday: Offensive position rankings released | QB rankings spotlight | Who should be No. 1 QB? | RB rankings spotlight
Saturday: Defensive position rankings released
Sunday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Jordan Seaton
About the only question regarding Jordan Seaton is whether he will play tackle or guard in college. Built like a prototypical offensive tackle, Seaton has all the tools of an elite lineman.
Tall with a great wingspan and good strength, Seaton devours defensive ends for St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C. His kick step is quick and his movement to his left as a left tackle is very good. The hand placement is on point, and he locks in controlling the defender.
The four-star already has 35 offers with room to add more. The list is impressive, with Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Oklahoma and Michigan, among others, wanting his skills on their campus in 2024.
*****
TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Penn State and Georgia
Of the top offensive trench players acknowledged, only two, OT Cooper Cousins (Penn State) and OG Cody Fox (Iowa) are committed.
Based on where the other top players hail from, and the top teams in the area, be on the lookout for Penn State and Georgia with the 2024 class up front.
With Seaton being in D.C., Peter Jones hailing from Pennsylvania, Liam Andrews in Massachusetts and Cam’Ron Warren in Maryland, the Nittany Lions have a wealth of talent in their immediate area.
Georgia has a few in-state prospects such as Daniel Calhoun, Barry Walker and Caleb Holmes, and the Bulldogs' Florida connection in relation to Eddy Pierre-Louis and Jonathan Daniels will help.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT NITTANY NATION
*****
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Eddy Pierre-Louis, Daniel Calhoun and Kam Pringle
Both Pierre-Louis and Pringle have camped at Rivals regional events and showed out at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge. Pierre-Lewis walked away with positional MVP honors. After the 2022 season, he could see a dramatic rise up the individual rankings. He’s big and strong and he likes to dominate.
Pringle has all the upside and potential in the world to go with his God-given size and developing skills. Destined to be a top Power Five player, the South Carolina prospect will only get better.
Calhoun can take the field with the confidence of 36 reported offers that essentially encompasses all the top programs in the country. Calhoun is very athletic for his size. He’s another player that dominates his competition and is fine-tuning his technique.