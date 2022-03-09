Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 offensive linemen

1. The top player on OL: Daniel Calhoun

The chatter on Daniel Calhoun is not hype, it is gospel. The Centennial (Ga.) offensive tackle is the top-rated offensive lineman in the Rivals250 because he has all the tools. Listed at 6 foot-6 and 330 pounds, Calhoun is that prototypical offensive tackle desired at the collegiate and NFL level. His balance, bend and quick feet are impressive, showing ability beyond his grade classification. A scary thought for defensive linemen: His skill and strength will only improve. Calhoun's 30 offers support ranking Calhoun a five-star prospect. Georgia and Florida State hit the recruiting trail on him early, welcoming him on campus the summer before his sophomore year, and Alabama has also hosted him. The fight for Calhoun will be fierce among all the top programs.

*****

2. Two teams to watch: Penn State and Georgia

Cam'Ron Warren (Rivals.com)

*****

3. Three names to watch: Kam Pringle, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Waltclaire Flynn