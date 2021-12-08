Rivals Rankings Week: Five schools that should be pleased

1. ALABAMA

The rankings update saw an impressive eight Tide players move up in the new Rivals250. Among those eight were offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett, who moved up 75 spots, safety Antonio Kite (up 75 spots) and wide receiver Aaron Anderson (up 71 spots). The Tide’s top-rated player, Jeremiah Alexander, moved up 26 spots making him the the No. 4 player overall and the top-rated weakside defensive end in the 2022 class. Alabama also added Rivals250 newcomers wide receiver Kobe Prentice and tight end Elijah Brown, who check in at No. 84 and No. 245, respectively. The upward movement and new additions put the Crimson Tide in striking distance of the nation's No. 1 class.

2. GEORGIA

The Bulldogs currently have the nation’s top class and are performing as well on the recruiting trail as they are on the field. The group is headlined by four five-stars: cornerback Jaheim Singletary, defensive tackle Keithian Alexander, running back Branson Robinson and defensive end Mykel Williams. The class is packed with star power, and UGA leads the nation in five-star players with those four elite prospects. Darris Smith, a 6-foot-6 defensive end, was the Bulldogs' biggest mover as he jumped up 69 spots to No. 161 overall.

3. TEXAS A&M

Although the Aggies are at No. 3, they could arguably be in the top spot due to the recent additions to their class. With five new Rivals250 commits in the past month, there is no hotter team on the recruiting circuit. With the recent additions of five-stars Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart, A&M has put itself in contention for the top spot when the final rankings are released. Look for the Aggies' momentum on the recruiting trail to continue through signing day, and it would not be surprising to see them in the top spot when all the commitments are in the books.

4. NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame is recruiting as strong as any team in the country, and don’t expect the Irish's momentum to slow down anytime soon with new head coach Marcus Freeman. They may not have a five-star player committed, but they make up for that with a class that is loaded with star power from top to bottom. Linebacker Jaylen Sneed headlines the class as the No. 40 player in the nation. Rivals250 newcomer tight end Eli Raridon is a player with major upside as well. Most teams that see a coaching change at this point in the season watch their class fall apart overnight, but Notre Dame actually appears to be gaining momentum as we close in on signing day.

5. PENN STATE