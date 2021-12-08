Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 QB rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson and LSU

The classes with top quarterback commitments remain unchanged with Clemson's Cade Klubnick as the top quarterback in the class. Walker Howard kept his fifth star and it looks like these two players will continue to battle for higher rankings during the all-star game season. Clemson has had its fair share of five-star signees, but Klubnick will be just one of five five-star quarterback commitments Dabo Swinney has reeled in during his tenure. Howard walks into an interesting situation in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly taking over as the new head coach, and his assistant coaching staff is starting to come together. Howard was already interested in possibly playing for Kelly, having taken a visit to Notre Dame this season. Howard seems like a very good fit in Kelly's offense and he'll be just the third five-star quarterback to sign with LSU.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Drew Allar

It should come as no surprise that Allar is the player on the rise here at the quarterback position. The Penn State commit was the biggest riser in the newest Rivals250 update. He put on a show this season where he displayed impressive accuracy, arm strength, mobility and playmaking abilities while posting an incredible stat line of more than 4,400 passing yards, nearly 500 rushing yards, 57 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. It'll be interesting to see how quickly he's able to see the field at Penn State with Sean Clifford possibly returning as the starter next season. There's no denying that Allar's physical gifts and natural talent put him head and shoulders above the other quarterbacks on the Penn State roster. It should be interesting to see how Allar does during the all-star game season and if he can continue to climb the rankings or if his momentum stops here.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jacurri Brown