Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 QB rankings
The updated 2022 Rivals250 is out, and there were plenty of big movers and new additions. There are 20 quarterbacks in the new Rivals250 and 23 that are rated at least four-star prospects. Here's a look at how the new QB rankings turned out.
NEW 2022 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Saturday: Who should be awarded fifth star?
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 revealed | Gorney's thoughts | Who will we regret dropping? | 10 biggest movers
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings
Thursday: Defensive position rankings
Friday: State rankings
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson and LSU
The classes with top quarterback commitments remain unchanged with Clemson's Cade Klubnick as the top quarterback in the class. Walker Howard kept his fifth star and it looks like these two players will continue to battle for higher rankings during the all-star game season. Clemson has had its fair share of five-star signees, but Klubnick will be just one of five five-star quarterback commitments Dabo Swinney has reeled in during his tenure.
Howard walks into an interesting situation in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly taking over as the new head coach, and his assistant coaching staff is starting to come together. Howard was already interested in possibly playing for Kelly, having taken a visit to Notre Dame this season. Howard seems like a very good fit in Kelly's offense and he'll be just the third five-star quarterback to sign with LSU.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Drew Allar
It should come as no surprise that Allar is the player on the rise here at the quarterback position. The Penn State commit was the biggest riser in the newest Rivals250 update. He put on a show this season where he displayed impressive accuracy, arm strength, mobility and playmaking abilities while posting an incredible stat line of more than 4,400 passing yards, nearly 500 rushing yards, 57 total touchdowns and just six interceptions.
It'll be interesting to see how quickly he's able to see the field at Penn State with Sean Clifford possibly returning as the starter next season. There's no denying that Allar's physical gifts and natural talent put him head and shoulders above the other quarterbacks on the Penn State roster. It should be interesting to see how Allar does during the all-star game season and if he can continue to climb the rankings or if his momentum stops here.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Jacurri Brown
There are other higher-rated quarterbacks that are currently uncommitted, but Brown is in the spotlight because of recent coaching changes. With Manny Diaz out at Miami, the Canes commit needs to build a strong relationship with new head coach Mario Cristobal quickly.
Brown has been committed to Miami since March, but in recent months he has listened to other schools that have come calling. How Cristobal's staff comes together could have a major impact on Brown and whether or not he decides to remain committed to the U.