Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 RB rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State

Georgia has done a phenomenal job recruiting running backs over the years, and the 2022 class is no different as the Bulldogs lead the way with five-star Branson Robinson, who is an incredibly physical and tough runner and has been compared to Nick Chubb numerous times. Robinson isn’t the only running back committed to Georgia, as Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star Jordan Bryant-James should not be overlooked either, especially after running for 1,653 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. North Carolina locked up its two outstanding running backs in the summer and early fall when in-state four-star Omarion Hampton picked the Tar Heels in July and then four-star George Pettaway from Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Academy committed to UNC in late September. Penn State’s two backs are noteworthy as well. First came in-state four-star standout Nicholas Singleton, who totaled 2,049 yards and 41 rushing TDs this season. He has star potential for the Nittany Lions. Singleton was joined in the class 10 days later by four-star Kaytron Allen from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Allen is more of a power back, but he led IMG in rushing as a junior, which is a big statement.

*****

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Justin Williams

The four-star running back from Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding committed to West Virginia in July and it looked like a major recruiting victory for the Mountaineers. Williams is physically built, moves well and is versatile coming out of the backfield. But West Virginia couldn’t hold on to his pledge, as SEC schools closer to home got involved and Williams backed off his commitment in mid-November. Auburn and Tennessee look to be battling it out now for Williams, who had 2,176 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns this season. The four-star likes his relationship with Auburn position coach Cadillac Williams, and he visited The Plains this past weekend. He will be back in Knoxville this weekend and then it will be decision time. In the latest rankings release, Williams moved up to the No. 11 running back in the 2022 class.

*****

PLAYERS TO WATCH: TreVonte' Citizen, Jovantae Barnes