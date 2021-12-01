Rivals Rankings Week: New 2023 OL rankings
The newest update in the class of 2023 rankings included a new five-star among the offensive linemen and some new risers on the O-line in Texas and along the East Coast. Here's a look at some of the biggest changes of note in the offensive linemen in this rankings update.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
*****
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia, Penn State
Georgia is the nation's best team, and it's no accident that the offensive line has the position group in contention for the Joe Moore Award. Kirby Smart is positioning the Bulldogs well in the 2023 class up front, too, with an early commitment this fall from top-50 overall recruit Jonathan Hughley out of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes. The four-star tackle is rated fourth at the position nationally.
Penn State already has a strong anchor in place with its 2023 haul and four-star guard Alex Birchmeier. The Virginia native is among James Franklin's early pledges in next year's cycle and is now entrenched as the No. 2 player at his position. Look for the Nittany Lions to continue to build up a solid foundation around Birchmeier.
*****
PLAYER ON THE RISE: TJ Shanahan Jr.
The Florida transplant now at Austin (Texas) Westlake instantly became an anchor for one of the best offensive lines in all of Texas high school football. Shanahan, who captured OL MVP honors as an underclassman at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge over the summer, dominates defenders from start to finish. He's a high-motor, high-effort mauler that can move defenders off the ball and is as solid in pass protection as he is clearing running paths.
Ohio State, LSU and Georgia have been contenders since the start, and now that he's in the Lone Star State he has the attention of both A&M and Texas.
*****
PLAYER TO WATCH: Bradyn Joiner
The nation's No. 1 center will choose between Auburn and Georgia on Dec. 20. The Alabama native played his junior year at Auburn (Ala.) High School and collected an offer from the nearby Tigers in the process.
Georgia has long been a frontrunner for the talented interior offensive lineman who shined as a defensive lineman this past fall, but this may be swinging in the hometown team's favor as the date inches closer.