Rivals Rankings Week: Which WR/TE is the best fit for their future team?

As part of our final Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class, we roll out the offensive position rankings today. Below are the final wide receiver and tight end rankings, with our analysts' thoughts on which players picked the perfect program for their skills. FINAL 2022 RANKINGS: Tight ends | Wide receivers | Running back | All-Purpose Back | Pro-style QB | Dual-threat QB

Donovan Green at Texas A&M

Donovan Green (Rivals.com)

Green finished the 2022 cycle as the nation's No. 1 tight end and for good reason. Green was a four-year starter for Dickinson (Texas) High School after taking over for Jalen Wydermyder seamlessly. As a senior, Green turned 27 receptions into 605 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 22.4 yards per catch as a physical receiver that can attack down the seams or matriculate outside the numbers. Green has a basketball background and so many attributes to be a high-volume receiver in Jimbo Fisher's offense, where again he will compete for a share of Wydermyer's targets. – Sam Spiegelman

*****

Kaden Saunders at Penn State

Kaden Saunders (Rivals.com)

Saunders had numerous opportunities to go elsewhere because a lot of other top schools were recruiting him but the high four-star receiver picked Penn State in July 2020 and stuck with the Nittany Lions. It was a smart move because the Westerville (Ohio) South standout is a perfect fit in Penn State's offense. Jahan Dotson had 91 catches, nearly 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season and Saunders could be an even bigger threat as offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich knows how to get his top pass-catchers the ball. Ranked No. 11 at receiver nationally, that might be too low for someone who has impressed at every event we've seen him at for years. – Adam Gorney ***** I was tempted to pick Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, or Andre Greene Jr. here but I'm going to go with Saunders and Penn State. The Nittany Lions have produced some really good receivers over the last few years such as Chris Godwin, DaeSean Hamilton and K.J. Hamler. Dotson will be a high pick in this year's draft and Saunders should be able fill his role nicely. The two were almost exactly the same height and weight as high school seniors and their games mirror one another's. Both are on the smaller side, very fast, great hands and route-running technicians. – Adam Friedman

*****

Shazz Preston at Alabama

Shazz Preston (Rivals.com)

Since Nick Saban took over on the Alabama sidelines in 2007, the Crimson Tide have let their play on the field do the talking; Preston is that type of player. Preston is a technician on the field, running great routes with superb explosion out of his breaks and the ability to nickel and dime a team down the field or take the top off with his speed. No matter how explosive the play, Preston just goes about his business like it is another day in the office. – Ryan Wright

*****

Luther Burden at Missouri