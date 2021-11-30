Rivals releases new 2023 rankings, featuring Penn State commits and targets

In the initial Rivals250 ranking release back in early November, Penn State Football had two verbal commitments in the rankings, but now they are up to three total top-250 players following Tuesday's update.

Offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier was the first one to appear on the list coming in at No. 38 overall, which is a 23 spot boost from his previous ranking of 61. This is a huge boost for easily one of the best linemen in the entire country.

After Birchmeier, next up on the list is four-star defensive back Lamont Payne, who received a slight bump going from No. 227 overall up 13 spots and now sits at No. 214. The sky is the limit here as he continues to impress each time he's on the field.

There are two commits in Penn State's 2023 class are Mathias "Mega" Barnwell, who fell out of the top 250 rankings this time around, but maintained his four-star status. Then there is also fast rising tight end Joey Schlaffer who is also not in the top 250. However when all is said and done, both have a shot to finish the rankings process in the top 250 recruits.

