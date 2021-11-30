Rivals releases new 2023 rankings, featuring Penn State commits and targets
In the initial Rivals250 ranking release back in early November, Penn State Football had two verbal commitments in the rankings, but now they are up to three total top-250 players following Tuesday's update.
Sign up for PSU-Rivals premium and get your first year for $20.21 ($75+Savings)
Offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier was the first one to appear on the list coming in at No. 38 overall, which is a 23 spot boost from his previous ranking of 61. This is a huge boost for easily one of the best linemen in the entire country.
After Birchmeier, next up on the list is four-star defensive back Lamont Payne, who received a slight bump going from No. 227 overall up 13 spots and now sits at No. 214. The sky is the limit here as he continues to impress each time he's on the field.
There are two commits in Penn State's 2023 class are Mathias "Mega" Barnwell, who fell out of the top 250 rankings this time around, but maintained his four-star status. Then there is also fast rising tight end Joey Schlaffer who is also not in the top 250. However when all is said and done, both have a shot to finish the rankings process in the top 250 recruits.
- Players in BOLD & ITALIZIED have visited or are showing serious interest
2) ATH Alex Styles
4) QB Malachi Nelson
5) CB Cormani McClain
6) WR Brandon Inniss
7) OL Kadyn Proctor
8) DE Lebbeus Overton
9) OL TJ Shanahan Jr.
10) ATH Samuel M’Pemba
11) DE Jayden Wayne
12) WR Shelton Sampson
13) LB Anthony Hill
14) QB Dante Moore
15) WR Carnell Tate
16) DE Brenan Vernon
17) RB Justice Haynes
21) CB AJ Harris
24) RB Rueben Owens II
25) SAF Caleb Downs
26) RB Richard Young
29) CB Tony Mitchell
30) DE James Smith
31) WR Zachariah Branch
33) CB Jahlil Hurley
34) LB Drayk Bowen
36) ATH Nykoles Harbor
38) OL Alex Birchmeier (COMMITTED)
40) LB Tackett Curtis
41) OL Chase Bisontis
42) DT Jason Moore
44) WR Jalen Hale
45) DE Peter Woods
47) DE Gabriel Harris
49) DE Victor Burley
54) TE Pearce Spurlin
55) WR Makai Lemon
56) SAF Sylvester Smith
57) WR Johntay Cook
60) OL Samson Okunlola
61) OLB Tausili Akana
62) WR Hykeem Williams
64) CB Caleb Presley
65) WR Noah Rogers
67) WR Jalen Brown
69) WR Braylon James
70) CB Malik Muhammad
75) DT Will Norman
80) ATH Dalton Brooks
81) QB Jaden Rashada
83) RB Treyaun Webb
84) OL Luke Montgomery
85) ATH Cedric Baxter
87) WR Christian Hamilton
88) DE Keldric Faulk
89) TE Walker Lyons
90) DE Chandavian Bradley
91) WR Jaden Greathouse
93) LB Troy Bowles
96) OL Joshua Padilla
97) WR Karmello English
100) TE Jaxon Howard
101) WR Rodney Gallagher
102) TE Shamar Easter
105) WR Jaquaize Pettaway
111) WR Ethan Davis
114) WR DeAndre Moore
116) OL Clay Wedin
117) CB Aaron Williams
118) ATH Joenel Aguero
119) CB Sharif Denson
120) OL Olaus Alinen
123) DE Hunter Osborne
128) QB Dylan Lonergan
132) OLB Dee Crayton
133) DT John Walker
135) LB Ta’Mere Robinson
138) Saf. Stanquan Clark
139) QB Christopher Vizzina
140) OL Spencer Fano
145) RB Mark Fletcher
147) DE Tomarrion Parker
148) LB Raylen Wilson
149) OL Jven Williams
150) DE Kendrick Gilbert
156) Ath. Lewis Carter
159) TE Ty Lockwood
164) RB John Randle Jr.
165) DE Yhonzae Pierre
166) WR Adam Hopkins
167) RB Samuel Singleton
168) Saf. Avery Stuart
169) DE Jalen Thompson
172) WR Santana Fleming
179) LB Jordan Hall
181) WR Nathaniel Joseph
185) CB Jamel Johnson
186) SAF Daniel Demery
189) WR Tyler Williams
196) SAF Daemon Fagan
197) LB Leviticus Su’a
198) SAF Michael Daugherty
200) Saf. Adon Shuler
205) DE James Heard
208) DE Rico Walker
209) LB Phil Picciotti
214) CB Lamont Payne (COMMITTED)
216) ATH Preston Zinter
218) WR Ronan Hanafin
219) ATH Ryan Niblett
225) RB Daylan Smothers
228) ATH Sedrick Irvin
231) OL Sam Pendleton
235) DE Rueben Bain
238) CB Jasiah Wagoner
241) TE Andrew Rappleyea
244) DE Cam Lenhardt
246) DL Justin Benton
247) DE Derrick LeBlanc
248) RB Ryan Bullard
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board