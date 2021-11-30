 Rivals releases new 2023 rankings, featuring Penn State commits and targets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 13:51:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals releases new 2023 rankings, featuring Penn State commits and targets

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

In the initial Rivals250 ranking release back in early November, Penn State Football had two verbal commitments in the rankings, but now they are up to three total top-250 players following Tuesday's update.

Sign up for PSU-Rivals premium and get your first year for $20.21 ($75+Savings)

Offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier was the first one to appear on the list coming in at No. 38 overall, which is a 23 spot boost from his previous ranking of 61. This is a huge boost for easily one of the best linemen in the entire country.

After Birchmeier, next up on the list is four-star defensive back Lamont Payne, who received a slight bump going from No. 227 overall up 13 spots and now sits at No. 214. The sky is the limit here as he continues to impress each time he's on the field.

There are two commits in Penn State's 2023 class are Mathias "Mega" Barnwell, who fell out of the top 250 rankings this time around, but maintained his four-star status. Then there is also fast rising tight end Joey Schlaffer who is also not in the top 250. However when all is said and done, both have a shot to finish the rankings process in the top 250 recruits.

Check out the complete Rivals250 list here

- Players in BOLD & ITALIZIED have visited or are showing serious interest

2) ATH Alex Styles

4) QB Malachi Nelson

5) CB Cormani McClain

6) WR Brandon Inniss

7) OL Kadyn Proctor

8) DE Lebbeus Overton

9) OL TJ Shanahan Jr.

10) ATH Samuel M’Pemba

11) DE Jayden Wayne

12) WR Shelton Sampson

13) LB Anthony Hill

14) QB Dante Moore

15) WR Carnell Tate

16) DE Brenan Vernon

17) RB Justice Haynes

21) CB AJ Harris

24) RB Rueben Owens II

25) SAF Caleb Downs

26) RB Richard Young

29) CB Tony Mitchell

30) DE James Smith

31) WR Zachariah Branch

33) CB Jahlil Hurley

34) LB Drayk Bowen

36) ATH Nykoles Harbor

38) OL Alex Birchmeier (COMMITTED)

40) LB Tackett Curtis

41) OL Chase Bisontis

42) DT Jason Moore

44) WR Jalen Hale

45) DE Peter Woods

47) DE Gabriel Harris

49) DE Victor Burley

54) TE Pearce Spurlin

55) WR Makai Lemon

56) SAF Sylvester Smith

57) WR Johntay Cook

60) OL Samson Okunlola

61) OLB Tausili Akana

62) WR Hykeem Williams

64) CB Caleb Presley

65) WR Noah Rogers

67) WR Jalen Brown

69) WR Braylon James

70) CB Malik Muhammad

75) DT Will Norman

80) ATH Dalton Brooks

81) QB Jaden Rashada

83) RB Treyaun Webb

84) OL Luke Montgomery

85) ATH Cedric Baxter

87) WR Christian Hamilton

88) DE Keldric Faulk

89) TE Walker Lyons

90) DE Chandavian Bradley

91) WR Jaden Greathouse

93) LB Troy Bowles

96) OL Joshua Padilla

97) WR Karmello English

100) TE Jaxon Howard

101) WR Rodney Gallagher

102) TE Shamar Easter

105) WR Jaquaize Pettaway

111) WR Ethan Davis

114) WR DeAndre Moore

116) OL Clay Wedin

117) CB Aaron Williams

118) ATH Joenel Aguero

119) CB Sharif Denson

120) OL Olaus Alinen

123) DE Hunter Osborne

128) QB Dylan Lonergan

132) OLB Dee Crayton

133) DT John Walker

135) LB Ta’Mere Robinson

138) Saf. Stanquan Clark

139) QB Christopher Vizzina

140) OL Spencer Fano

145) RB Mark Fletcher

147) DE Tomarrion Parker

148) LB Raylen Wilson

149) OL Jven Williams

150) DE Kendrick Gilbert

156) Ath. Lewis Carter

159) TE Ty Lockwood

164) RB John Randle Jr.

165) DE Yhonzae Pierre

166) WR Adam Hopkins

167) RB Samuel Singleton

168) Saf. Avery Stuart

169) DE Jalen Thompson

172) WR Santana Fleming

179) LB Jordan Hall

181) WR Nathaniel Joseph

185) CB Jamel Johnson

186) SAF Daniel Demery

189) WR Tyler Williams

196) SAF Daemon Fagan

197) LB Leviticus Su’a

198) SAF Michael Daugherty

200) Saf. Adon Shuler

205) DE James Heard

208) DE Rico Walker

209) LB Phil Picciotti

214) CB Lamont Payne (COMMITTED)

216) ATH Preston Zinter

218) WR Ronan Hanafin

219) ATH Ryan Niblett

225) RB Daylan Smothers

228) ATH Sedrick Irvin

231) OL Sam Pendleton

235) DE Rueben Bain

238) CB Jasiah Wagoner

241) TE Andrew Rappleyea

244) DE Cam Lenhardt

246) DL Justin Benton

247) DE Derrick LeBlanc

248) RB Ryan Bullard

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}