As a 6-foot-9, 250-pound long and physical Class of 2024 forward/center, Thomas Sorber has all of the intangibles and qualities of a traditional big man.

With an adeptness for scoring with his back to the rim and also proficient around the basket, Sorber is a high efficiency scorer. He's able to hedge, step out and hit the deep jumper and also utilize mismatches by backing down smaller defenders in the paint.