 NittanyNation - Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb decommits from Clemson, talks next steps
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 15:31:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb decommits from Clemson, talks next steps

Keon Sabb
Keon Sabb (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The fallout from former Clemson Defenisve Coordinator Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma head coaching job has begun. Rivals100 defensive back Keon Sabb announced his decommitment from Clemson moments ago. The New Jersey native playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. broke down the decision and what his next steps could look like.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"It was a family decision," Sabb said. "My dad and I felt like it was the best decision for me. I'm looking for the same thing I was looking for the first time, a family atmosphere and a school that's going to be all over my family and me. I want a stable situation too. There are a lot of moving parts in college football right now.

"I'm still looking around right now and figuring it out," he said. "My recruitment is open right now so I don't want to not mention all the schools reaching out.

"I don't have any visits set up right now," said Sabb. I do plan on signing (on Wednesday, Dec. 15th).

"I've been getting messages from coaches at Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, and a number of other schools as well," he said.

RIVALS' REACTION...

