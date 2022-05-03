 NittanyNation - Rivals100 DT Will Norman breaks down his top five contenders
Rivals100 defensive tackle Will Norman just announced his top five schools and is getting ready to take official visits. LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Michigan are all vying for the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout's commitment. He breaks down each school and his upcoming plans in the video above.

