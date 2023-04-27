Cain is a former Georgia Tech signee who originally committed to the Yellow Jackets under the previous staff back in June of 2022 but with the regime change, he requested his release from the program and has been back on the market since late March.

Penn State Basketball is currently playing host to one of the top reamining uncommitted 2023 prospect in four-star guard Blue Cain out of IMG Academy (FL) today for an official visit. First reported by Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times.

Now since reopening his recruitment, Cain has heard from several programs such as Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, San Francisco, Virginia and many more. So far he has taken official visits to Georgia Tech (back in October), Georgia (4/06), Virginia (4/14) and Florida (4/24) earlier this as the trip to Penn State today.

Obviously Cain is one heck of a player as he ranks as the No. 93 overall recruit and the No. 21 overall shooting guard in his class, but let's check in with Rivals Recruiting Analyst Russ Wood who has been able to see Cain in person on multiple occasions.

"Cain is a capable shot maker with range but he is not a chuck it at the bucket player. He has the shot selection of a much older player. When Cain was not scoring he simply did other things to help his team. He is a very good rebounder from the guard position, including on the offensive glass. One afternoon I was watching and he had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and a great drive and dish, with seconds left, which resulted in a game winning layup."