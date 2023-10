Earlier this week, Mike Rhoades and the Penn State men's basketball program extended an offer to Rivals100 prospect Kayden Mingo. The 6-foot-1 guard out of Long Island Lutheran is ranked as the 75th best prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Nittany Lions are the second school to extend an offer Mingo's way. He also holds one from St. Louis. Shortly after receiving his offer, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Mingo to discuss the offer and his early thoughts on the Nittany Lions.