Penn State Football has yet again added to its 2025 recruiting class, welcoming in another top ranked wide receiver as Koby Howard announced his decision today via Rivals. A native of Davie, Florida, he was originally a Davie Western High School product, but transferred to powerhouse Chaminade Madonna Prep School this offseason. Howard's commitment now puts the class at a 23 total commits, with many coming from June and July.

In his junior season at Davie Western, Howard caught 65 passes for 1,065 yards with eight touchdowns. Along with that, he also carried the ball 26 times for 224 yards and four more scores, while also passing for 108 yards and returned one punt for touchdown. Along with football, Howard also runs for the track team in high school where his best times were a 11.38 in the 100-meter dash and 22.47 in the 200-meter dash. While Howard may not contribute on day one as he likely needs to get his speed up a bit, he is an intriguing option to look out for in the future as the Nittany Lions get a highly ranked receiver for the 2025 recruiting class. Howard is is the fourth 2025 commit from the state of Florida, and the third wide receiver in this WeAre25 class joining the likes of Lyrick Samuel from New York and Jeff Exinor from Maryland.

