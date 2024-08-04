Rivals150, Four-Star Florida WR Koby Howard commits to Penn State
Penn State Football has yet again added to its 2025 recruiting class, welcoming in another top ranked wide receiver as Koby Howard announced his decision today via Rivals. A native of Davie, Florida, he was originally a Davie Western High School product, but transferred to powerhouse Chaminade Madonna Prep School this offseason.
Howard's commitment now puts the class at a 23 total commits, with many coming from June and July.
In his junior season at Davie Western, Howard caught 65 passes for 1,065 yards with eight touchdowns. Along with that, he also carried the ball 26 times for 224 yards and four more scores, while also passing for 108 yards and returned one punt for touchdown.
Along with football, Howard also runs for the track team in high school where his best times were a 11.38 in the 100-meter dash and 22.47 in the 200-meter dash.
While Howard may not contribute on day one as he likely needs to get his speed up a bit, he is an intriguing option to look out for in the future as the Nittany Lions get a highly ranked receiver for the 2025 recruiting class.
Howard is is the fourth 2025 commit from the state of Florida, and the third wide receiver in this WeAre25 class joining the likes of Lyrick Samuel from New York and Jeff Exinor from Maryland.
RIVALS REACTION....
"The Four-Star wide receiver played his junior year at Western High School in Davie, Florida before transferring to the national powerhouse of Chaminade-Madonna this past offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 174-pound wide receiver is a player that defines the term “quicker than fast". He has a good initial burst and sudden quickness to start his route. He also shows ability and good technique to get off press coverage, displays good route running skills and has natural hands as a pass catcher.
On his film, he displays an elusiveness to make defenders miss, which is why at times he’s been used to run the ball out of the backfield and on end arounds. Despite not being a burner with good long speed, he plays faster on the football field than what his recent 40 yard and 100m dash times indicate.
Howard is also not a one trick pony, as he runs a diverse route tree of short, intermediate, and deep routes. He has good natural instincts to break off his route and find an opening when his QB is under pressure and needs to get the ball out quick. He's also displayed an ability to be a willing and able blocker, which is an important aspect you don’t always see in high school wide receiver prospects.
The one major weakness to Howard's game is overall speed. Recent testing numbers have him running a 4.7, 40-yard dash and an 11.7, 100m dash. He should really benefit from a good strength and conditioning program that can get his speed up. If Howard can get down into the 4.5 range, he should be a productive wide receiver at Penn State, but this obviously depends on how he develops down the road." -- Chris Gorki, Happy Valley Insider Film Analyst
