Penn State is making a splash in the secondary, as Rivals250 class of 2025 cornerback Jahmir Joseph pledged to the Nittany Lions on Monday.

The four-star prospect out of Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey was in Happy Valley for his official visit with Penn State this past weekend and saw enough on the trip to commit to the Nittany Lions.

Joseph ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey, the No. 12 cornerback and No. 138 prospect overall in the 2025 cycle.

This is a big pickup in the defensive backfield for head coach James Franklin, associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tom Allen and the rest of the PSU staff.