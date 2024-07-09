As recently as a few weeks ago, defensive line recruiting was a question mark, and maybe even a bit of a concern for Penn State. Those concerns have quickly been quelled due to the work of defensive line coach Deion Barnes on the recruiting trail.

After a run late last month that saw Penn State add four-star defensive ends Max Granville and Jayden Woods and three-star Cortez Harris, Barnes has struck again on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions now have a defensive tackle in their recruiting class with the addition of four-star Rivals250 Florida native Randy Adirika.

Adirika chose the Nittany Lions over a final three that included Miami and USC. He also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee, among others.