Rivals250 Defensive Tackle Randy Adirika Commits to Penn State
As recently as a few weeks ago, defensive line recruiting was a question mark, and maybe even a bit of a concern for Penn State. Those concerns have quickly been quelled due to the work of defensive line coach Deion Barnes on the recruiting trail.
After a run late last month that saw Penn State add four-star defensive ends Max Granville and Jayden Woods and three-star Cortez Harris, Barnes has struck again on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions now have a defensive tackle in their recruiting class with the addition of four-star Rivals250 Florida native Randy Adirika.
Adirika chose the Nittany Lions over a final three that included Miami and USC. He also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee, among others.
Adirika took an official visit to each of his three finalists during the month of June. Following his official visits, it appeared that either USC or the hometown Hurricanes would be the team to beat for Adirika. To the credit of Barnes and the rest of the coaching staff, following a strong visit, they kept chipping away at Adirika and have now added him to their class.
Adirika attends Miami Central High School where he is a teammate of quarterback commit Bekkem Krtiza. As a junior last fall, Adirika recorded 27 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, and 11 sacks.
|POS.
|NAME
|ST
|STARS
|RTG
|DATE
|
RB
|
FL
|
5.8
|
4/16/23
|
LB
|
NJ
|
5.9
|
9/24/23
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
9/25/23
|
TE
|
PA
|
5.7
|
9/26/23
|
QB
|
CO
|
5.8
|
11/14/23
|
DB
|
PA
|
5.6
|
12/21/23
|
OL
|
CT
|
5.8
|
1/24/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/4/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/7/24
|
OL
|
NJ
|
5.5
|
2/11/24
|
WR
|
NY
|
5.5
|
2/16/24
|
RB
|
AL
|
6.0
|
4/11/24
|
TE
|
VA
|
5.8
|
5/8/24
|
CB
|
CA
|
5.9
|
6/10/24
|
CB
|
PA
|
5.7
|
6/17/24
|
S
|
FL
|
5.7
|
6/19/24
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.9
|
6/22/24
|
DE
|
MD
|
5.7
|
6/23/24
|
WR
|
NJ
|
5.8
|
6/23/24
|
DE
|
TX
|
5.8
|
6/24/24
|
DE
|
KS
|
5.8
|
6/26/24
|
WR
|
MD
|
5.7
|
6/28/24
|
LB
|
CA
|
5.7
|
7/4/24
|
DT
|
FL
|
5.9
|
7/09/24
