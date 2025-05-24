Rivals250 DT Titan Davis Sets Official Visit to Penn State

One of the nation's top defensive ends has scheduled an official visit to Penn State. On Saturday, De Smet (MO) standout Titan Davis , the No. 95 player in the country overall and No. 8 defensive end has scheduled an official visit to Happy Valley for the June 6 weekend.

The visit is one of four official visits scheduled by the 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end as he'll also make trips to Alabama on May 30, USC on June 13, and Michigan on June 20. Davis has made two previous trips to Happy Valley in his recruitment, both coming last year.

Davis made one trip to Penn State just over a year ago on May 17, 2024 before making a return trip for Penn State's White Out matchup last November against Washington.

Penn State currently holds 17 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class that ranks fifth in the Rivals' team recruiting rankings. The Nittany Lions have secured five commitments this month on the recruiting trail, the most recent coming from Virginia CB Jaziel Hart. They also added three-star linebacker Terry Wiggins, three-star linebacker Mathieu Lamah, three-star defensive tackle Alex Haskell, and four-star wide receiver Davion Brown to the mix in May as well.