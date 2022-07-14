Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas breaks down his commitment to Penn State

After a bit of a delay in his announcement, Rivals250 linebacker Tony Rojas announced his long-awaited commitment to Penn State . The Fairfax, Va., star, who chose the Nittany Lions over Clemson , Georgia and Miami , broke down his decision with Rivals.com.

"I chose Penn State because it felt like home there," Rojas said. "Nobody else invited my whole family. The atmosphere made it feel like home.

"Coach Diaz and I have had a good relationship for a while," he said. "We talk more than everybody else. He has the playing style that I love, with all the blitzing and playing free.

"I'm really close with all the commits," said Rojas. "Lamont (Payne), Mega (Barnwell), Alex (Birchmeier), we're all close. We bonded for two days during the official visit and I just can't wait for the rest of the class."

On his pitch to Rivals250 LB Ta'Mere Robinson, who announces his commitment tomorrow- "Ta'Mere and I could be good there," he said. "Manny wants us both a lot. It would be great playing along side each other."