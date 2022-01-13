 Rivals250 OL Sam Pendleton discusses his return to Penn State
Rivals250 OL Sam Pendleton discusses his return to Penn State

The Winter Recruiting Dead Period is set to open back up on January 14th, and one of Penn State's priority targets will waste little time to get back on campus.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman, Sam Pendleton out of Ronald Reagan HS (NC), is making a return to Happy Valley after visiting during the season for the home contest against Rutgers.

"I wanted to make sure I got back to Penn State" Pendleton recently told NittanyNation. "They took the time to offer me, they have been the best recruiting staff I have encountered. I hear from Coach Howle or Coach Trautwine daily. I had to make sure I got back there the first chance I had."

{{ article.author_name }}