2026 Four-Star Safety Matt Sieg commits to Penn State Football

Penn State Football has landed their seventh commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Saturday morning prior to the Nittany Lions' top five matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, as Rivals250 safety Matt Sieg announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Sieg has been a frequent visitor to Penn State in his recruitment, his trip to Happy Valley on Saturday was his seventh to see the Nittany Lions. He's expected to be back in twon next weekend as well for the Nittany Lions' White Out matchup against Washington .

The Fort Cherry (PA) standout committed to Penn State over the likes of Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound Sieg is ranked by Rivals as the No. 187 player in the country and the fifth best player in the state of Pennsylvania as well as the 13th best safety in the country. The talented athlete also plays quarterback for Fort Cherry.

"Everytime i’m in Happy Valley it seems it gets better everytime," Sieg told Happy Valley Insider last year following a gameday visit to Penn State. "I don’t think there’s one negative about Penn State."

In Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, Sieg joins the likes of OL Kevin Brown, RB Messiah Mickens, and QB Troy Huhn as Rivals250 members to commit to the Nittany Lions. They're also joined by three-star wide receivers Jahsiear Rogers and Lavar Keys as well as three-star defensive end Daniel Jennings.

MORE TO COME