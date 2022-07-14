 NittanyNation - Rivals250 WR Debron Gatling breaks down top 14
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-14 13:28:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 WR Debron Gatling breaks down top 14

2024 Rivals250 receiver Debron Gatling.
2024 Rivals250 receiver Debron Gatling. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jed May • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst

Debron Gatling has trimmed his list.

The 2024 Rivals250 receiver out of Milton High School released his top 14 schools on Thursday afternoon. The programs that made the cut are Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Rivals caught up with Gatling to get his thoughts on each of his top contenders.

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}