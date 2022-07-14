Rivals250 WR Debron Gatling breaks down top 14

Debron Gatling has trimmed his list.

The 2024 Rivals250 receiver out of Milton High School released his top 14 schools on Thursday afternoon. The programs that made the cut are Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Rivals caught up with Gatling to get his thoughts on each of his top contenders.