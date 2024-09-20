Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Kent State

With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday's afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are back home again weekend following the bye for their second game inside of Beaver Stadium as Kent State comes to town.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY — Penn State: 66 || Kent State: 6

Kent State is arguably the worst team in the country with only Temple perhaps having an argument of being worse. This is the cupcakes of all cupcakes and I'd argue there are probably at least one or two dozen FCS squads that would be a bigger threat in this one to Penn State.

This is a game in which if there are any struggles for Penn State when the starters are on the field, there should be a concern. Kent State is no ways is a program right now that should give the Nittany Lions any issues. I'm not saying Penn State needs to replicate Tennessee's 65 first half points last week but the Nittany Lions absolutely should score on a large chunk of their first half possessions and this one should be ways out of reach by halftime.



The goal for Penn State should be to have the starters out by the start of the second half and get the more inexperienced players their fair share of reps in the second half. Give me Penn State by 60.

MARTY LEAP — Penn State: 63 || Kent State: 7

Kent State is truly putrid. This is one of the worst teams that Penn State has faced during the James Franklin Era. As evident by them losing to St. Francis, Kent State would struggle to be a .500 team if they played a FCS schedule.

This is a game where the Nittany Lions should roll from the start, and be one where they can get younger players some much needed playing time. Dejuan Lane should be in store for a big day at safety in wake of the KJ Winston news, while players such as Quinton Martin and Ethan Grunkemeyer making their collegiate debut. I will also predict that true freshman turned green light Luke Reynolds catches his first career touchdown in a Nittany Lion blowout.

Pick either of the Delaware or UMass game from last and this result will likely end up in the same category as one of them. This year's Kent State Football team isn't arguably, they are the worst college football team at the FBS level and it doesn't seem close, actually Temple might be close, but besides the point. I don't expect them to be able to do anything at all on the offensive side of the ball and the Nittany Lions should dominate them in the trenches while likely running it up a bit.

Also keep an eye out for guys like Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quinton Martin, and several other youngsters to get their feet wet in this one.

DUB JELLISON - Penn State: 56 || Kent State: 3

This will be, by a wide margin, Penn State’s worst opponent of the year. Kent State is perhaps the worst team in all of FBS and the Nittany Lions are looking to take out their frustrations of the Bowling Green game on someone… that someone will be the Golden Flashes.

I expect Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to each have huge days running the football, with another pair of 100-yard game apiece. Drew Allar and the aerial attack will also have an opportunity to shine, which I believe happens as well.

There is a real possibility the Penn State defense hands Bowling Green its second straight shutout loss. After having a tough showing last time out, Tom Allen’s unit will be looking for a bounce back showing.

This will be a stress free day for James Franklin and company, providing some momentum heading into what could be a ranked matchup next weekend against Illinois.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - Penn State: 66 || Kent State: 10

The Penn State offense has looked flawless so far this season with a variety of weapons. And frankly, Kent State will not be able to handle them. On the other hand. While KJ Winston is out, the defense should still be very solid and I only see a little bit of struggle against the Golden Flashes.