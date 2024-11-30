Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Maryland

With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's game between the two programs.

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are back home for one last time this season, as they welcome Maryland to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY - Penn State: 48 || Maryland: 13

WE've seen plenty of reminders throughout college football in recent weeks that its hard to win week in and week out. That being said, I don't think Penn State will have too hard of a time on Saturday with Maryland. The Terrapins are tail-spinning their way into Happy Valley this weekend and have shown zero reasons to believe they'll be able to keep up with the Nittany LIons. Penn State, on the other hand,d has been mostly impressive since their loss to Ohio State and they know what's at stake on Saturday against Maryland. Win and you're hosting a College Football Playoff game next month. There's also a slim chance they could be playing for a trip to Indianapolis if Michigan were to pull off what would be a shocker against Ohio State.

I see Penn State rolling against the Terps on Saturday to a massive win and into the College Football Playoffs.

MARTY LEAP - Penn State: 45 || Maryland: 12

This is a Maryland team that has lost 4 in a row, 6 of 7, and have nothing left to play for. That makes them quitting very possible. Combine that with Penn State being a win away from, at worst, locking up a home playoff game, and this one could quickly get ugly.

Outside of the easy victory, having a lesser opponent this weekend is exactly what Penn State could use. The Nittany Lions will potentially be looking to cultivate some defensive tackle depth after losing Alonzo Ford last week. Ty Blanding, Xavier Gilliam, and Kaleb Artis could all see expanded roles this weekend as a result. It should also be a good game for new starting right tackle Nolan Rucci to get his feet under himself in a starting situation.

Penn State rolls to their first 11 win regular season since 2008.

DUB JELLISON - Penn State: 42 || Maryland: 10

After last week’s near disaster against Minnesota, I see a motivated Penn State squad sending out the seniors on a high note with a lopsided victory.

Maryland has been spiraling for a couple of months now and with a banged up Billy Edwards Jr., we aren’t sure what the Terrapins’ offense will look like. I expect Abdul Carter to have a big day and look for Jaylen Reed to come away with another big interception.

Offensively, the Terps are allowing north of 36 points per game over their last three and Penn State should increase that total. Drew Allar has been nearly flawless since the Ohio State game, another trend I expect to continue.

Ultimately, I’ve got the Nittany Lions coasting to a big win to head into the postseason with a College Football Playoff spot clinched.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - Penn State: 34 || Maryland: 13

Penn State will beat Maryland 34-13. While I do not see the Nittany Lions covering the 25-point spread, they should still have a good game. Maryland loves to pass the ball which is what killed Penn State last week against Minnesota. If Tom Allen and the defense can find a solution there, this game could be low-scoring for the Terrapins. On the other side, Penn State is very run heavy and Maryland does not have a great run defense. Nick Singleton. Kaytron Allen, Beau Pribula and Tyler Warren should be able to find a lot of success on the ground and tear through the Maryland defense. While I looked at Minnesota as a tougher game last week, I would be surprised if Penn State has any difficulty picking up a win in Beaver Stadium this week. Penn State is gearing up for the playoffs, and Maryland is just hoping to finish the season with a solid performance.