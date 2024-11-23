Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Minnesota

With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's game between the two programs.

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are back on the road this weekend for the final time this season, as they visit Minnesota on Saturday.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY - Penn State: 31 || Minnesota: 17

Had this game been played last month, I would have liked the Gophers' chances much more. Penn State before the last two weeks was a habitual slow starter. However, since their loss to Ohio State, the NIttany Lions have been a much different team, especially out of the gate. That being said, I also think the Gophers are a better football team than Washington and ways better than Purdue. Overall, the point is, that Penn State is playing its best football at the right time.

What Minnesota has going for them on Saturday is the rest advantage and a full two weeks to prepare for the No. 4 team in the country. P.J. Fleck with a rest advantage at Minnesota has been very, very good posting a 10-2 record when having the rest advantage. Notably, since James Franklin took over Penn State in 2014, the Nittany Lions are 13-9 when facing a rest disadvantage.

That being said, I don't see many avenues to victory for Minnesota in this matchup. The offenses' inability to have a consistent rushing attack puts them in a precarious situation on Saturday as they'll be facing an elite secondary in Penn State. The Nittany Lions front seven is also among the best in the country and is tremendous at not only shutting down the run but also getting to the quarterback. It will be by far the best that the Gophers have faced this season and they'll have their hands full with the likes of Abdul Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Zane Durant.

For the Gophers to have an opportunity in this game, they would have to absolutely get the ground game going early and often. I don't see Minnesota scoring more than 20 in this matchup, if they're going to win it will be to be in a rock fight. The best way to make it a rock fight and win is to shorten the game by being able to run the ball successfully.

Defensively, the Gophers will not only have to worry about stopping Penn State's own rushing attack that's averaging 200 yards per game this season but also find a way to slow down Tyler Warren. Warren is the lifeblood of the Penn State offense and he has the ability to single-handedly dominate any game he's playing in. The Gophers linebackers have struggled in coverage this season, which will be a key matchup to watch on Saturday.

What makes Penn State's passing game truly challenging is the quarterback Drew Allar, despite not having a ton of great weapons in his wide receiver room, the junior is still averaging nearly 250 passing yards per game. A future NFL quarterback, Allar has the arm talent to make every throw in the book which is why what should be a mediocre passing attack for Penn State is still so dangerous and effective.

Ultimately, there are more ways for Penn State to win this game than Minnesota and for that reason, I'm picking the Nittany Lions. I do think Minnesota will keep it close, I expect it to be a one-score game or so heading into the fourth quarter before Penn State ultimately puts it away with an additional touchdown.

MARTY LEAP - Penn State: 28 || Minnesota: 14

Minnesota is a good team. Sure, they're just 6-4, but they should have beaten North Carolina to start the season while some very questionable officiating cost them against Michigan. Despite the game result, they are a better team than Rutgers. This team could, and possibly should, be 8-2 or even 9-1.

Due to the history in the series, it's easy for Penn State fans to feel uneasy coming into this one too. The 1999 loss against Minnesota is one of the 5 worst in program history, and the 2019 loss in Minneapolis vmay have cost the Nittany Lions a College Football Playoff berth.

That said, let's not mistake Minnesota for a team that is in the same tier as Penn State. The Golden Gopher defense is good and well coached but lacks the plus athletes necessary to compete with the teams at the top of the Big Ten. Quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and running back Darius Taylor are a good trio for the Gophers to build their offense around, but it's an offense that averages just 24.0 points per game against Power 4 opponents.

Penn State does not need to play their A game to leave Minneapolis with a win on Saturday afternoon, but they can't play their C game and expect to win, either. Expect this game to be close early, but the Nittany Lions put some distance between themselves and the Golden Gophers in the second half on their way to a 10-1 record.

RICHIE O'LEARY - Penn State: 42 || Minnesota : 17

Similar to last week, I think Penn State is the much better team in this one and should be able to put up some serious points yet again as they hope to continue to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

As for the Golden Gophers team, they are a tricky one to get a read on this season as they have ranked wins over USC and Illinois, but also have losses to UNC, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers. That being said, they have a solid offense led by running back Darius Taylor and should be able to put up some points on Saturday, but end of the day this year's Nittany Lions team is just on another level.

Expect Penn State to score early and often, while also playing some stout defense, keeping this one slightly close in the first quarter before they pour it on over the next few quarters before letting off the gas late thus allowing a Golden Gophers score or two.

DUB JELLISON - Penn State: 35 || Minnesota : 10

Penn State has found its stride the last two weeks, as it charges up for the home stretch of the season. I see the Nittany Lions going on the road for another lopsided win, this time at the expense of the Golden Gophers.

Drew Allar had one of his best and most efficient games a week ago and I expect that trend to continue as well for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

I also see Penn State shutting down Minnesota’s offensive efforts, as the Gophers have yet to play a defense as talented and productive as Tom Allen’s unit.

The Nittany Lions will cover comfortably and take one step closer to a College Football Playoff bid with just one week in the regular season remaining.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - Penn State: 31|| Minnesota: 14

Penn State will beat Minnesota 31-14. Despite a 12-point spread the Minnesota team could keep the game close for a little bit. The Golden Gophers have a good balance between running and passing on offense but they have better success in the air. Despite quarterback Max Brosmer having similar stats to Drew Allar he is not as efficient and it took more passes for his numbers to be there. Minnesota also puts up 26.7 points per game and even tallied 48 points against Maryland three weeks ago. The Golden Gopher defense is also solid and the most points they allowed was only 27 to a struggling offensive Michigan team. This is by no means a pushover team and the Nittany Lions need to come prepared. With that being said, Penn State should still easily handle business as a top-4 team and prove they are ready to make a solid College Football Player run.