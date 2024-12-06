Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Oregon in B1G Championship

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are headed to Indianapois for the 2024 Big Ten Championship, as they are all set to take on Oregon on Saturday night.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY -- Oregon: 27 || Penn State: 24

I will start by saying I do think Penn State can win this game and if they do I will not be surprised by any means. That being said, I'm taking a similar thought process for this game as I did with the Ohio State game earlier this season. In year's prior, I have picked Penn State to win this type of game against a top-five foe where they have a high-quality chance at picking up a win. However, they have consistently struggled in these spots and until they prove to me they can win these games, I have to pick against them.

Overall, these two teams are very evenly matched, if you put their stats and metrics up against each other without which team was which at the top, it would be pretty hard to guess which one is Penn State and which one is Oregon.

But I have two big areas of concern, Penn State's wide receivers compared to Oregon's and Penn State's offensive line vs Oregon's front seven. Despite having a much better unit on paper, Oregon's passing attack and offense as a whole hasn't been that much more explosive than Penn State's. However, if I had to pick one unit to trust more on Saturday, it would be Oregon and it wouldn't be particularly close. Penn State's offensive line should be able to hold up decently well in this game but the Ducks have a deep pass rush with four pass rushers with 20+ pressures. I'm particularly worried about how Nolan Rucci will hold up as well in this one and Derick Harmon vs Nick Dawkins inside could be another mismatch to watch as well.

Penn State should hang with Oregon but they'll need to keep this one low scoring to have any true shot at pulling off the win over the nation's No.1 team.

Marty Leap -- Oregon: 27 || Penn State: 20

Well, here we go, for the first time since 2016 Penn State is back in the Big Ten Championship. When the no. 3 Nittany Lions clash with the no. 1 Oregon Ducks on Saturday night it will mark just the fourth time in FBS history a conference championship game has featured a matchup between two top 3 teams in the AP Poll, and it may also be a battle for the no. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon enters this game ranked no. 1 in the country for a reason. The Ducks have an offense loaded with explosive weapons, a good offensive line, and it is quarterbacked by one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Dillon Gabriel. Their defense? Even better with arguably the best front 7 in the country to go with a very good secondary.

That said, Penn State is also one of the best teams in the country. The Nittany Lions have a defensive line that is more than capable of giving Oregon's offensive line and Gabriel fits. Tyler Warren is capable of making plays against any defense in the country and Nicholas Singleton looks the healthiest/most explosive he has since getting hurt against Illinois.

The Nittany Lions are more than capable of winning this game, but on a neutral field I favor the explosive playmakers Oregon has in their passing game that Penn State lacks. It's a close game throughout, but the Ducks pull out the close victory in Indianapolis.

Richie O'Leary -- Penn State: 32 | Oregon: 28

This won't be an easy one by any means, but as former Nittany Lion Adam Breneman said on the CFB Power Hour Podcast, I think Penn State matches up better against Oregon than they do against Ohio State.

It's going to come down to if the Nittany Lions can slow down the Ducks high powered, fast pace offense and control the tempo of the game. That's going to start by making Dillon Gabriel uncomfortable back there in the pocket. When kept clean, Gabriel is hitting on 79.9% of his passes, but when pressured it drops to 48.8% and that's where the Nittany Lions can expose the Ducks if they can get edge rushers Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton can get some hits on the quarterback. On the flip side, Penn State will need to establish the run game behind their two star tailbacks in Nick Singleton / Kaytron Allen, I'm expecting a big game out of one of them as the lights tend to shine the brightest on the stars in games like this. If Penn State can do that, the pass game will open up and they will be able to win this and I think they do just that.

Zane Brancefield -- Penn State: 27 | Oregon: 24

Penn State will beat Oregon 27-24 but this is not a clear-cut decision. However, if we look back on the Ohio State game. Penn State only allowed 20 points to the Buckeyes, whereas the Ducks gave up 31 points. Sure, Penn State struggles some games with pass defense, but Tom Allen makes great adjustments when needed. It is also important to look at how Andy Kotelnicki and the offense moved passed the timidness and made some big plays against Minnesota. Drew Allar, Tyler Warren, and Nick Singleton are going to be game-changers and are very important for the Nittany Lions to win. Defensively, Jaylen Reed, Zakee Wheatley, AJ Harris, and the secondary are going to need to step up big to cover Tez Johnson and company. Abdul Carter and the defensive front also need to provide plenty of pressure to disrupt the calm and collected Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. If Penn State plays hard and aggressively, they should be able to win the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2016.

Scott Reed (Oregon-Rivals) -- Oregon: 28 | Penn State: 24

I do think that the Ducks present some problems with their offense – there are playmakers that force defenses to make choices and – for the most part – Dillon Gabriel has been excellent at distributing the ball and making the right choices to move the ball for the Ducks.

With a defense that is elite at getting after the quarterback and limiting the passing game, I do think Oregon has enough weapons on both sides of the field to win this game – but I think it is close throughout with the Ducks winning 28-24.