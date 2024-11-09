Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Washington Huskies

With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday's night's game between the two programs.

It's almost time for the Penn State Football White Out game as the Nittany Lions are back home this weekend for another Big Ten matchup as conference newcomer Washington heads to Beaver Stadium for a Saturday night showdown.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY — Penn State: 28 || Washington: 17

MARTY LEAP — Penn State: 30 || Washington: 17

This is a good test for the Nittany Lions to see how they can bounce back following last weekend's disappointing loss against Washington. During the James Franklin Era, the Nittany Lions have struggled against the spread in their next game after facing the Buckeyes. That said, Penn State has won four straight White Out games and six of the past seven.

Washington is a better team than their 5-4 record would seem to indicate. Jonah Coleman is one of the best running backs Penn State will face this season and Will Rogers is a solid, experienced, veteran quarterback.

The Huskie defense has been stout against the pass this season, ranking in the top five nationally, but outside of Indiana they have not faced a passing attack with a pulse. On the contrary, their rushing defense has been one of the worst in the FBS.

Despite the success of their pass defense this is a game where I think Drew Allar and the passing game can find some rhythm and success. This is also a game where the rushing attack can likely start to get back on track.

It would not be a surprise to see this play out similarly to the UCLA or Illinois games where it never feels like Penn State is in any danger of losing, but they also struggle to completely bury Washington. In the end, led by their rushing attack and a defensive line that should have a big day against a poor Washington offensive line the Nittany Lions pick up a victory on a White Out Saturday night to improve to 8-1 on the season.

RICHIE O'LEARY — Penn State: 38 || Washington: 24

Weirdly enough I've watched a lot of this year's Washington team as they are now in the Big Ten and I wanted to get a bit of a feel for how they would adjust and they've had some ups and downs. I think Jedd Fisch is a great coach and they have a talented offense led by QB Will Rogers, RB Jonah Coleman and several talented WRs, but they lack bodies up front on both side of the ball. While I expect the Huskies to put up some points, I don't think they will be able to keep up with the Nittany Lions on either side of the ball as they should be able to control the tempo of this one through the run game, while airing it out a bit more this weekend, attacking a questionable Huskies secondary unit. Expect another White Out victory in State College today as Drew Allar will throw for 250+ and 2+ TDs, while the star RB duo of Allen and Singleton rushes for a combined 170+ yards for the win.

DUB JELLISON — Penn State: 31 || Washington: 14

After last week's disappointment, I think the Nittany Lions come into the White Out game angry and looking to take things out on the Huskies. With Washington's pass defense being one of the best in all of college football, expect a heavy dose of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton to guide the Penn State offense, perhaps reaching 200+ yards between the two.

Washington has struggled to crack 20 points all season, against lesser defenses than that of the Nittany Lions, something I believe will continue on Saturday. That bodes well for James Franklin and company, as they aim to kickstart a new winning streak and close out the season on a high note.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - Penn State: 24 || Washington: 10

The offense needs to be more explosive and the he wide receivers need to get open more. While Washington has improved throughout the season. Penn State should be able to be more dynamic offensively. The Huskies are not a pushover team and Penn State needs to take them seriously. Defensively Penn State has the upper hand and should be able to keep the scoring to a minimum with their impressive pass rush. Penn State can cover the spread for this game but it is not as easy as what people think despite the energy from the White Out!