On Monday evening, Penn State picked up their 25th commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle while defensive line coach Deion Barnes picked up arguably his biggest commitment yet as four-star defensive end Jaylen Harvey announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Harvey is one of now five defensive line commitments in Penn State's 2024 recruiting class joining T.A. Cunningham (DT) Mylachi Williams (DE), Liam Andrews (DT), Xavier Gilliam (DE), and DeAndre Cook (DT). But what exactly is Penn State getting in the 6-foot-2, 243-pound Harvey?

Let's take a look below.