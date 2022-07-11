Scranton Prep (PA) RB London Montgomery commits to Penn State

Penn State added to their top-10 recruiting class on Monday evening when Scranton Prep (PA) running back London Montgomery announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Montgomery chose Penn State over Boston College and Virginia Tech. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial



Montgomery is the 17th commitment in the Nittany Lions 2023 recruiting class and their second pickup in less than a week, following four-star DB Elliot Washington's flip from Alabama on Friday. The Nittany Lions' recruitment of Montgomery officially began in March after the Scranton Prep tailback saw a quick rise in his recruitment, picking up offers from multiple programs such as Michigan State, Boston College, Iowa, and Virginia Tech. After offering the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back, the Nittany Lions quickly became the perceived leader for Montgomery. Over the weeks and months following Penn State's offer, Boston College and Virginia Tech would also separate themselves as contenders for Montgomery.

Montgomery's commitment is their first addition for Penn State's backfield in the 2023 recruiting class after landing both Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the 2022 recruiting cycle. It also is a strong pickup for the Nittany Lions following the miss of four-star Florida prospect Treyaun Webb last week when he committed to the Florida Gators. The Scranton native will look to continue Penn State's success with Pennsylvania natives at the running back position. Since 2015, the Nittany Lions have landed and developed Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and Journey Bown at the position. Singleton and Montgomery could end up providing a similar one-two punch for the Nittany Lions down the road, much like that of the Barkley-Sanders duo in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. That's not to mention of course Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes, and the aforementioned Kaytron Allen. As of right now, all three running backs would be eligible to return for the 2023 season, making Penn State's running back room quite crowded but also among the most talented in the country.