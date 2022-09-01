Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford has left Penn State's season opener against Purdue. The sixth-year starting quarterback originally came out of the Penn State locker room following halftime but would return to the locker room prior to the beginning of the first half.

Prior to leaving the game, Clifford was 8-for-15 through the air for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for eight yards and a touchdown.

With Clifford's absence, former four-star quarterback and true freshman Drew Allar has entered the game for the Nittany Lions. Allar was named Penn State's second-string quarterback earlier this week beating out redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux.

Be sure to stay tuned here at Nittany Nation for the latest on Sean Clifford, Drew Allar, and the Nittany Lions season opener against Purdue.