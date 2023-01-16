Sean Clifford's Rose Bowl performance was best of his career says PFF
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford finished off his historic career as a Nittany Lion with a rose in his mouth, and an impressive 35-21 win at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Clifford put on a clinic in the Rose Bowl against Utah as he finished 16-21 passing for 279 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Clifford showed his ability to hit the deep ball as he connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 88-yard touchdown pass to start the 4th quarter — a new Rose Bowl record.
The Penn State signal caller also flashed his ability to move in the pocket to avoid pressure, keep the play alive, and find his open man. Plays like these are what earns you high grades on PFF, and according to PFF, the Rose Bowl was Cliffor's highest graded game of his 6 year career.
As if that wasn't impressive enough, Clifford was the 2nd highest graded QB of ALL of the bowl games this post season, and was very close to being first, only trailing Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis by .4 points. Sean Clifford's flawless performance earned him a higher grade than QBs like CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Heisman winner Caleb Willams.
Talk about a curtain call by number 14 who became very emotional as he left the field for the last time in his career greeted by his teammates and coaches. Clifford leaves Penn State as a record holder in many catergories including completion percentage (.612), completions (817), passing yards (10,382), passing touchdowns (84), and pass attempts (1,335).
