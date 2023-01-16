Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford finished off his historic career as a Nittany Lion with a rose in his mouth, and an impressive 35-21 win at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Clifford put on a clinic in the Rose Bowl against Utah as he finished 16-21 passing for 279 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Clifford showed his ability to hit the deep ball as he connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 88-yard touchdown pass to start the 4th quarter — a new Rose Bowl record.

The Penn State signal caller also flashed his ability to move in the pocket to avoid pressure, keep the play alive, and find his open man. Plays like these are what earns you high grades on PFF, and according to PFF, the Rose Bowl was Cliffor's highest graded game of his 6 year career.