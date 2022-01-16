SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten visits coming up for four-star 2024 QB Adrian Posse
From the looks of it, when 2024 four-star quarterback Adrian Posse starts to narrow down his list of schools, he will have the pick of the litter. The strong-armed pro-style quarterback is in deman...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news