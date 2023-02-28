Seven former Penn State players to participate in NFL Combine
Penn State Football will have seven representatives of the program on hand this week for the NFL Combine that starts on Tuesday.
Joey Porter Jr. is the headliner of the group as the lone projected first round pick, but several other guys are on mock drafts all across the country.
Players to participate include:
DL PJ Mustipher
Now that we know the names, let's take a look at where and when we can see each player participate. All events can be seen on TV on the NFL Network or streamed via NFL+.
Media Interview Availability
March 1st: Defensive Lines, Linebackers
March 2nd: Defensive Backs, Kickers/Special Teams
March 3rd: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Offensive Linemen, Running Backs
ON THE FIELD DRILLS....
-- March 2nd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - DL / LBs
-- March 3rd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - DBs / Ks / STs
-- March 4th (1 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - QBs / WRs / TEs
-- March 5th (1 PM ET - 7 PM ET) - OL / RBs
Other drills that guys will be participating in include the 40-yard dash, 225-pound Bench press, Vertical jump, Broad jump, Three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle.
Stay tuned right here on Nittany Nation as we will be tracking how each participant has done in each event of the 2023 NFL Combine.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board