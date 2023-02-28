Penn State Football will have seven representatives of the program on hand this week for the NFL Combine that starts on Tuesday.

Now that we know the names, let's take a look at where and when we can see each player participate. All events can be seen on TV on the NFL Network or streamed via NFL+.

Media Interview Availability March 1st: Defensive Lines, Linebackers March 2nd: Defensive Backs, Kickers/Special Teams March 3rd: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

ON THE FIELD DRILLS....

-- March 2nd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - DL / LBs -- March 3rd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - DBs / Ks / STs -- March 4th (1 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - QBs / WRs / TEs -- March 5th (1 PM ET - 7 PM ET) - OL / RBs

Other drills that guys will be participating in include the 40-yard dash, 225-pound Bench press, Vertical jump, Broad jump, Three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle.