Seven Penn State commitments in newest Rivals250 rankings

With Tuesday's release of the newest Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2023, the Penn State Nittany Lions 2023 recruiting class now has seven verbal commitments inside the latest update of the top 250 rankings.

CURRENT COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

NEW RANKING: 43

OLD RANKING: 46 One of Penn State’s first commitments in the class of 2023, Birchmeier continues his reign as top verbal commit in the WeAre23 class moving up three spots.

NEW RANKING: 92 OLD RANKING: 101 Nelson continues his reign as one of the top ranked recruits in the WeAre23 class, as he is now currently ranked No. 101 in the latest update.

NEW RANKING: 127 OLD RANKING: 109 Another Virginia product on the list, Rojas also is the highest ranked linebacker commit for the Nittany Lions as well.

NEW RANKING: 143 OLD RANKING: 140 The Pennsylvania native's ranking continues to fluctuate within the top 140-145 range as he fell three spots in the latest update, currently sitting at 143.

NEW RANKING: 185

OLD RANKING: 179 Williams ranking took a slight dip in the latest ranking update. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freak athlete, however, is still a top ranked prospect in Pennsylvania and one of the nation's top offensive tackles as well.

NEW RANKING: 239 OLD RANKING: UNRANKED Hussey's rise in the rankings continues as he went from three-star DB just a year ago to four star prospect in the last update and now he is ranked within the top 250 prospects in the country. As long as he has the senior season a lot expect him to have, Hussey's ranked should continue to rise.