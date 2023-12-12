Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals250, three of Penn State Football's six commitments in the 2025 class have made the rankings as linebacker DJ McClary slots in at No. 131, running back Kiandrea Barker at 171 and quarterback Bekeem Kritza is ranked as the No. 245th overall recruit in the country.

In this latest update both McClary and Barker took a slight dip, as McClary was previously ranked No. 123 and Barker was previously 155 in the rankings. However the most recent commitment for the program in QB Kritza made his debut in the rankings appearing just inside the top 250.

Now as mentioned above there are several targets of the Nittany Lions in these rankings and we will to them, but more specifically I'm keeping a close eye on guys like LB Anthony Sacca (No. 53), RB Jabree Coleman (No. 98), all-purpose back John Forster (No. 135), quarterback Malik Washington (No. 180), defensive tackle Trent Wilson (No. 200), and linebacker Dayshaun Burnett (No. 248)

On top of that, there's also three guys currently in the rankings that already have FutureCasts in favor of Penn State and in-state outside linebacker Alex Tatsch (No. 222), legacy offensive lineman Michael Carroll (No. 231) and wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan (No. 237). Could one of those three be the next prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions?