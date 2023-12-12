Advertisement
Several Penn State recruiting targets make latest Rivals250 rankings

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals250, three of Penn State Football's six commitments in the 2025 class have made the rankings as linebacker DJ McClary slots in at No. 131, running back Kiandrea Barker at 171 and quarterback Bekeem Kritza is ranked as the No. 245th overall recruit in the country.

In this latest update both McClary and Barker took a slight dip, as McClary was previously ranked No. 123 and Barker was previously 155 in the rankings. However the most recent commitment for the program in QB Kritza made his debut in the rankings appearing just inside the top 250.

Now as mentioned above there are several targets of the Nittany Lions in these rankings and we will to them, but more specifically I'm keeping a close eye on guys like LB Anthony Sacca (No. 53), RB Jabree Coleman (No. 98), all-purpose back John Forster (No. 135), quarterback Malik Washington (No. 180), defensive tackle Trent Wilson (No. 200), and linebacker Dayshaun Burnett (No. 248)

On top of that, there's also three guys currently in the rankings that already have FutureCasts in favor of Penn State and in-state outside linebacker Alex Tatsch (No. 222), legacy offensive lineman Michael Carroll (No. 231) and wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan (No. 237). Could one of those three be the next prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions?

RIVALS250 PROSPECTS WHO HAVE ALREADY VISITED PSU...

No. 2 - QB Bryce Underwood

No. 32 - CB Dorian Brew

No. 38 - S Trey McNutt

No. 42 - DE Zahir Mathis

No. 52 - WR Naeshaun Montgomery

No. 53 - OLB Anthony Sacca

No. 55 - S Jadyn Hudson

No. 57 - WR Kaliq Lockett

No. 66 - OT Owen Strebig

No. 67 - TE Linkon Cure

No. 71 - WR Daylan McCutcheon

No. 74 - S Alex Graham

No. 76 - WR Quincy Porter

No. 78 - WR Phillip Bell

No. 80 - ILB Elijah Melendez

No. 87 - CB Kevyn Humes

No. 92 - OT Carter Lowe

No. 95 - WR Marcus Harris

No. 98 - RB Jabree Coleman

No. 123 - CB Jahmir Joseph

No. 125 - ILB Kamar Archie

No. 131 - LB DJ McClary

No. 133 - DE Ari Watford

No. 135 - APB John Forster

No. 139 - OT Avery Gach

No. 141 - RB Bo Jackson

No. 147 - TE Nate Roberts

No. 154 - QB Ryan Montgomery

No. 163 - OT Hardy Watts

No. 171 - RB Kiandrea Barker

No. 180 - QB Malik Washington

No. 184 - WR Kelshaun Johnson

No. 185 - DE Amaree WIlliams

No. 192 - OLB Justin Hill

No. 197 - DT Maxwell Roy

No. 200 - DT Trent Wilson

No. 214 - RB Marquise Davis

No. 222 - OLB Alex Tatsch

No. 231 - OG Michael Carroll

No. 237 - WR Quanell Farrakhan

No. 243 - OC Jayvon McFadden

No. 245 - QB Bekkem Kritza

No. 248 - OLB Dayshaun Burnett

