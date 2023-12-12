Several Penn State recruiting targets make latest Rivals250 rankings
Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals250, three of Penn State Football's six commitments in the 2025 class have made the rankings as linebacker DJ McClary slots in at No. 131, running back Kiandrea Barker at 171 and quarterback Bekeem Kritza is ranked as the No. 245th overall recruit in the country.
In this latest update both McClary and Barker took a slight dip, as McClary was previously ranked No. 123 and Barker was previously 155 in the rankings. However the most recent commitment for the program in QB Kritza made his debut in the rankings appearing just inside the top 250.
Now as mentioned above there are several targets of the Nittany Lions in these rankings and we will to them, but more specifically I'm keeping a close eye on guys like LB Anthony Sacca (No. 53), RB Jabree Coleman (No. 98), all-purpose back John Forster (No. 135), quarterback Malik Washington (No. 180), defensive tackle Trent Wilson (No. 200), and linebacker Dayshaun Burnett (No. 248)
On top of that, there's also three guys currently in the rankings that already have FutureCasts in favor of Penn State and in-state outside linebacker Alex Tatsch (No. 222), legacy offensive lineman Michael Carroll (No. 231) and wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan (No. 237). Could one of those three be the next prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions?
RIVALS250 PROSPECTS WHO HAVE ALREADY VISITED PSU...
No. 2 - QB Bryce Underwood
No. 32 - CB Dorian Brew
No. 38 - S Trey McNutt
No. 42 - DE Zahir Mathis
No. 52 - WR Naeshaun Montgomery
No. 53 - OLB Anthony Sacca
No. 55 - S Jadyn Hudson
No. 57 - WR Kaliq Lockett
No. 66 - OT Owen Strebig
No. 67 - TE Linkon Cure
No. 71 - WR Daylan McCutcheon
No. 74 - S Alex Graham
No. 76 - WR Quincy Porter
No. 78 - WR Phillip Bell
No. 80 - ILB Elijah Melendez
No. 87 - CB Kevyn Humes
No. 92 - OT Carter Lowe
No. 95 - WR Marcus Harris
No. 98 - RB Jabree Coleman
No. 123 - CB Jahmir Joseph
No. 125 - ILB Kamar Archie
No. 131 - LB DJ McClary
No. 133 - DE Ari Watford
No. 135 - APB John Forster
No. 139 - OT Avery Gach
No. 141 - RB Bo Jackson
No. 147 - TE Nate Roberts
No. 154 - QB Ryan Montgomery
No. 163 - OT Hardy Watts
No. 171 - RB Kiandrea Barker
No. 180 - QB Malik Washington
No. 184 - WR Kelshaun Johnson
No. 185 - DE Amaree WIlliams
No. 192 - OLB Justin Hill
No. 197 - DT Maxwell Roy
No. 200 - DT Trent Wilson
No. 214 - RB Marquise Davis
No. 222 - OLB Alex Tatsch
No. 231 - OG Michael Carroll
No. 237 - WR Quanell Farrakhan
No. 243 - OC Jayvon McFadden
No. 245 - QB Bekkem Kritza
No. 248 - OLB Dayshaun Burnett
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board