Signing Day Superlatives: Penn State Football Class of 2022

It was a fairly low key Signing Day for the Penn State staff, as we have mentioned previously, not a lot of fireworks when you have built such a big, quality class and don't have many uncommitted targets you are still chasing down the stretch.

While the staff still has another month in January to potentially fill more spots in the class prior to the February Signing Day, we expect most of their attention to turn towards transfer targets moving forward.

From top to bottom though this is surely one of the best classes Coach Franklin and staff will be bringing to Happy Valley, filled with dynamic prospects in every group.

The class is ranked 6th overall nationally and 2nd in the Big Ten by Rivals. Today, we take look at all of the signees to hand out superlatives for the class, using each prospect only one time each as we look to spread the love across the group.