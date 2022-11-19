You know you are playing an overmatched/inferior opponent when the most glowing comments the TV announce crew can make are about your record-breaking punter. Rutgers punter Adam Korsak averaged 43 yards a punt on a staggering twelve punts to take over the NCAA career leadership in total punts and punt yardage. The other good news was Rutgers actually led this game 10-7 at one point. Then an avalanche of 48 straight points dropped on the Scarlet Knight' heads. Like what seems to happen every time Rutgers plays Penn State. As lopsided as the Maryland series is (42-3-1), at least the Terps have won twice in the past decade (2014 and 2020). The Knights are now 2-31 vs. Penn State. With the last win coming during the Reagan Administration (1988). 34 years ago. The Great Communicator has been dead for 18 years. The only other win was in 1918. Woodrow Wilson was the president then. He's been dead for nearly a century. Rutgers wins every seventy years: 1918 --> 1988 --> 2058 (the next projected Knight win).

The game had a little bit of everything to satisfy the PSU faithful who travelled all the way to Piscataway. Nick Singleton's 100-yard kickoff return for the first Lion score. A scoop-and-score by Kobe King after a vicious hit by walk-on linebacker Dom DeLuca (who led the PSU defense with four tackles including one of four sacks). Sean Clifford' lone TD pass to Tyler Warren. Then #14 walked in from fourteen yards out for his lone rushing touchdown. Then yet another scoop-and-score as Curtis Jacobs nearly decapitated Rutgers signalcaller Gavin Wimsatt leading to Trenton native Ji;Ayir Brown's 70-yard return. Kaytron Allen bulled in from eight yards out to cap a 11-carry/117-yard effort (which included the game's longest offensive play: a 59-yard gaunt). Sean Clifford was workman-like again. He was a tidy 17-of-26 for 157 yards with the before-mentioned scoring pass to Warren and the rushing score on the untouched draw. He tallied 35 yards on the ground. Picking up a few key first downs with his legs. Highly-touted Drew Allar got to play the last quarter-and-a-half. Up so huge he wasn't allowed to pass as frequently as fans might like (5-of-10 for 42 yards). But he showed surprising prowess on the ground rushing for 27 yards on six carries, including a crafty 19-yard gallop and the game's final points: a 4th-and-1 to add the cherry on top. Or to rub Rutgers' collective noses in it. Depending on your point of view. The win moves PSU's record to 9-2. The sixth win by 28 points or more. Which proves that the Lions demolish the teams they should demolish. The two losses prove they lose to teams they have difficulty winning against: Michigan and Ohio State. Both of whom eked out narrow wins today. All that's left for the Nittany Lions is Senior Day vs. Michigan State at Beaver. The Spartans (5-6) lost in double overtime to a terrible Indiana (4-7) team at home. A gut-wrenching loss for Mel Tucker, who has had a rough go of it since signing his $90M extension. He must beat the Lions to gain bowl eligibility. PSU will be a sizable favorite.

ODDS AND ENDS....