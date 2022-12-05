Simon Mack's defensive improvements are evident
Penn State has not been known for its defensive play, but this year the defense has been outstanding. The Nittany Lions are giving up 2.39 goals per game, which is the least in the Big Ten. Despite the fact that the defense core is relatively young, featuring three freshmen, it has been playing like a veteran group. One player that has been vital to the Nittany Lions' blue line is sophomore defenseman Simon Mack.
Mack has slid under the radar this year. While it may not appear not appear on the scoresheet, the right-handed defenseman has improved significantly on the defensive side of the puck.
Last year, he only had seven assists and blocked 39 shots. This season he has five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 games. However offensive numbers are not his concern.
"It's my second year in the league and I definitely want to accept a little bit more of a defensive role," Mack said.
Before coming to Penn State, he was known as a puck-moving defenseman that can skate well.
"He's an elite skater and he defends with his feet extremely well," Coach Guy Gadowsky said. "When you skate that well and are really tough on your stick you become extremely difficult to play against."
That skating ability is allowing him to take away time and space from opponents, reading odd-man rushes and coming up with 50-50 battles in the corners.
Stronger defense makes a goaltender's job a lot easier. The more shooting lanes and loose pucks a defenseman blocks, the fewer saves a goalie has to make.
"He understands that his strength is his skating. He's relying on that very well and he's not over-skating pucks like he used to," goaltender Liam Souliere said. "He's staying back on the plays and making smarter decisions. I think it's just experience with him playing more games in the Big Ten."
Mack has spent the majority of the season with Jimmy Dowd Jr. The junior defenseman has seen improvements in Mack's all around play.
"When he's strong on his stick, he's unstoppable," Dowd Jr. said. "It allows our forwards to be more confident with our defensemen."
Mack and the rest of the team will have to continue its strong defensive play, when Penn State takes on No. 19 Notre Dame this weekend.