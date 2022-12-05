Penn State has not been known for its defensive play, but this year the defense has been outstanding. The Nittany Lions are giving up 2.39 goals per game, which is the least in the Big Ten. Despite the fact that the defense core is relatively young, featuring three freshmen, it has been playing like a veteran group. One player that has been vital to the Nittany Lions' blue line is sophomore defenseman Simon Mack.

Mack has slid under the radar this year. While it may not appear not appear on the scoresheet, the right-handed defenseman has improved significantly on the defensive side of the puck.

Last year, he only had seven assists and blocked 39 shots. This season he has five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 games. However offensive numbers are not his concern.

"It's my second year in the league and I definitely want to accept a little bit more of a defensive role," Mack said.

Before coming to Penn State, he was known as a puck-moving defenseman that can skate well.