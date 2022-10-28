“But I think he showed a lot more just initiative. Shooting the puck, jumping in, and he has in the past but, hasn't really had that just for lack of a better word right now like killer instinct offensively.” Gadowsky said.

Coach Guy Gadowsky has noticed Mack’s change in both game mentality and shooting confidence this season.

Mack held a consistent spot in the lineup last season. During his run he skated in 37 games, notching seven assists along the way. Offensively, his role was more focused on creating plays, rather than racking tallies. He averaged 1.9 shots per game, whereas this season he is averaging two shots per game.

Just four games into this season he is already off to a stronger start, penning his name onto a goal and an assist. Mack’s defensive partner Jimmy Dowd Jr. recorded the assist on Macks’ first goal, and the next night the duo both recorded assists on Ben Copelands' goal.

The pair played together for the majority of the 2021-2022 season, combining for 76 blocks and 25 assists, making a strong impact offensively and defensively.

“Elite skater and so he's always been really effective because of his feet. Both offensively and defensively” Gadowsky said. “I thought you saw it today. On a few plays. Great to see him cash in but it was his all-around play. Just he was solid. He was moving cost extremely quickly.”

At just 5’10”, Mack does not have a lot of height to work with so he relies heavily on his speed to out-skate his opponents to the puck all over the ice. His elite skating ability played a huge role in his first goal.

“Jimmy got a nice play, go d-to-d and I fanned out wide and thought I could find the back post,” Mack said.

Mack did not realize it was his goal, he thought Kevin Wall may have tipped it in.

Mack is on pace for nine goals and nine assists in the 2022-2023 season.