Six Nittany Lions who could have breakouts in second half of the season

Yesterday, Happy Valley Insider took a look at six Penn State Nittany Lions that have been impressive through the first six games of the season. Today, we shift our focus to six Nittany Lions who could be difference makers in the second half of the season.

Penn State's passing attack for the most part this season has been the Tyler Warren show. Of 112 completions this season, Warren has been on the receiving end of 40 of them. The next closest is Harrison Wallace III with 17 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns. It's clear that Warren and Wallace are the No. 1 and No. 2 options for Drew Allar through six games. Who that No. 3 option is, however, is still up for grabs. One receiver who could earn that No. 3 spot in the second half of the season is Liam Clifford, the junior wide receiver has 11 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown this season. Over the last several weeks, Clifford has seen more production with all 11 of his production coming over the last four games. Two weeks ago against UCLA he had the biggest game of his career with three receptions for 107 yards. He followed it up with three receptions for 26 yards against USC. Clifford will likely never put up big numbers consistently but it's clear that Allar has a strong trust in his fellow Ohioan, a trust that has grown plenty over the past three games. After recording just three targets in the first three games of the season, Clifford has recorded 11 in the last three games including five against USC.

Fleming has seen a similar ascent over the last three weeks when it comes to targets. After recording four targets in Penn State's first three games of the season, Fleming has recorded 11 over the last three games including four against USC. Against the Trojans, Fleming only recorded two receptions but both were pivotal fourth down conversions on a touchdown drive that tied the game with just over two minutes remaining. It's been a quiet first half for Fleming all things considered but perhaps the two fourth down receptions get the ball rolling for the former Buckeye. He has nine receptions for 132 yards so far this season and is averaging 22.0 yards per reception.

Rojas hasn't necessarily played poorly over the first six games but there is still another level to the sophomore linebackers game in our opinion. Through six games, the former high-four star prospect has 27 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one interception. He, however, also has 10 missed tackles so far this season according to Pro Football Focus , the most of any Nittany Lion. All things considered, Rojas is still a young player but the potential is among the highest of any Nittany Lion defenders. If Rojas can take that next step in his play over the second half of the season for the Nittany Lions, it would take an already very good Penn State defense to a whole other level. His run defense in particular is an area that will have to improve in the second half.

Overall, Dennis-Sutton has been pretty good in the first half of the season for Penn State. He has 14 tackles including four tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and has knocked down three passes at the line of scrimmage. For some, the two sacks may be a bit disappointing considering Dennis-Sutton's talents and potential. That being said, through six games, the former five-star prospect is getting opportunities. He leads the Nittany Lions with 21 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus and has recorded 11 quarterback hits. He's getting to the quarterback, just not quick enough. With a player of Dennis-Sutton's stature, that trend is unlikely to continue. The second half of the season for the junior defensive end could be a major one and the sacks could come rapidly.

Tracy in recent weeks has seen an increased role including his biggest of the season against USC this past weekend where he played well, allowing just two receptions on five targets. The sophomore cornerback has also become the Nittany Lions' starting punting as Kaden Saunders is sidelined with an injury, which makes Tracy's inclusion on here two-folded. The young cornerback is coming into his own in Penn State's secondary and when on the field has been solid this season especially in pass coverage. On special teams, James Franklin discussed this week following the Nittany Lions' Tuesday practice that Penn State needs to start making plays on the punt return. With Saunders availability going forward in question, Tracy will be the first to have those opportunities to make plays.