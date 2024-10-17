Penn State has officially hit the halfway point of their season and are currently in the midst of their second bye week. With that, its an opportune time to take a look at the Nittany Lions efforts through six weeks including individual performers. Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at six Nittany Lions who have impressed through six games this season.

This is the quarterback everyone around the program thought they were getting when Allar signed as part of the 2022 recruiting class. The junior quarterback has made massive leaps in his game this season, completing 70.5% of his passes for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions (one on a Hail Mary). His 70.5% completion percentage ranks 10th in the country, his 10.2 yards per attempt is tied for fifth, and his 175.77 quarterback rating is good for No. 7. If he continues to play at this level, Allar will likely find himself in the first round of the NFL Draft this upcoming spring.

We were stumping pretty hard this offseason as Tyler Warren potentially being the top tight end in the country and he has been nothing short of being just that. Through the first seven weeks of the colelge football season, Warren is 100% the front runner for the Mackey Award, given to the nation's best tight end. The Virginia native has been completely dominant including his 17 reception, 224 yard, 1 TD against USC this past weekend. He's already set career highs in receptions and receiving yards and is on his way on doing so in the touchdown category as well. Warren is another player who is playing his way into first round consideration next spring.

Despite being an offensive lineman, Ioane might be one of the most exciting players to watch on Penn State's offense. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has found creative ways to utilize him. That said, Ioane has also been one of the Nittany Lions' top performers in the trenches this season on top of being used in creative ways, particularly in pass protection, allowing only two pressures on 165 pass-blocking opportunities. His run blocking has been pretty solid as well.

There may not be a more consistent player on Penn State's defense this season than Zane Durant. The junior defensive tackle has been dominant throughout the season with 16 total pass pressurers which ranks third, he also has 10 quarterback hurries and three sacks. In addition to his pressures, Durant has 15 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, and one pass deflection.

Penn State's cornerback room was a question coming into the season, but Harris, along with the likes of Elliot Washington II and Jalen Kimber, has been strong for the Nittany Lions this season. Harris has been the best of the bunch so far, keeping opposing receivers to just 10 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. He has two pass breakups and one interception this season. When targeting Harris, opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 62.6.