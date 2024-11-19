Six Penn State commits ranked in latest Rivals250

The latest Rivals250 recruiting rankings for the 2025 recruiting cycle were released on Tuesday and six Penn State commitments find themselves among the top 250 recruits in the nation.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Leading the way for Penn State is Mater Dei (CA) cornerback Daryus Dixson. Dixson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 62 player nationally including the eighth-best cornerback in the nation and a top-five player in the state of California. Rivals is the only site to rank Dixson as a top-100 prospect. Here's what Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney had to say about the Nittany Lions' highest-ranked recruit. "Dixson is already one of the best cornerbacks in the country but what I’ve loved about seeing Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei numerous times this season is he continues to bring elite intensity throughout the game. Dixson likes to chirp a lot to receivers and get in their heads. He hits hard, he gets after it and the four-star cornerback could dial it back a notch since his future is with the Nittany Lions but that’s just not in his DNA. He plays hard, he shuts down his side of the field and that level of toughness and intensity should be a very welcome addition in the Penn State secondary."



Next up in the rankings is another future member of the Penn State secondary, New Jersey native Jahmir Joseph. The St. Joseph's standout comes in at No. 149 nationally which also makes him the second-best player in the state of New Jersey and the country's 13th best cornerback. Once again Rivals leads the way in the industry in its ranking of Joseph. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment in June from Joseph over the likes of Notre Dame, Stanford, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The third-highest rated Penn State commitment is Florida wide receiver Koby Howard. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver comes in at No. 169 overall and is a top-30 player both at the wide receiver position and in the state of Florida. Rivals is the only recruiting site to rank Howard as a four-star prospect and a top-200 prospect. The Chamindade-Madonna standout committed to Penn State in August over Ole Miss amongst others.



The last player ranked inside the top-200 and the fourth highest rated commitment is Kansas defensive end Jayden Woods. The Mill Valley, Kansas prospect committed to Penn State in June primarily over Wisconsin, Purdue, and Tennessee.

Rounding out Penn State's representation in the Rivals 250 is running back Jabree Coleman and linebacker Alex Tastch. Coleman, a former Georgia commitment is ranked as the No.217 player in the country and the No. 10 running back. The four-star running back was a key pickup for Penn State this past June as the Nittany Lions continue to build one of the country's best backfields. Here's what Imhotep Charter Asst. Yusuf Tribble said about Coleman earlier this year following his commitment. "Jabree reminds me of former Imhotep RB David Williams he’s a big, strong, physical back. They both had game speed and made big explosive plays to help Imhotep win. Both were the #1 RB in PA and it’s no coincidence why."

Tatsch, a long-time Penn State commitment was amongst the biggest risers since last year. The Greater Latrobe standout likely could've raised his stock this fall but suffered an injury in October that kept him out for the season. That being said, Greater Latrobe HC Ronald Prady believes Tatsch possesses all the traits to be the next great Penn State linebacker. ""Penn State is a great fit for Alex," Prady told HVI. "He possesses all the qualities of some of the great linebackers from Penn State's past like Sean Lee, Paul Posluszny, Dan Connor, etc. Also, his blue-collar style as well as his physical attributes make Penn State a perfect match. He just loves the game and plays the right way."

Pair of Penn State flip targets ranked inside Rivals250