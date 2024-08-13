PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Six Penn State commits ranked inside latest Rivals250

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
The latest Riavls250 update includes six Penn State commitments and several remaining targets.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS

Leading the way for Penn State is cornerback commitment Daryus Dixson. The Santa Ana, California native is ranked as the No. 65 player in the country. New Jersey cornerback commitment Jahmir Joseph moved up 12 spots in the latest update from 138 to 126, tailback Jabree Coleman comes in at No. 142, wide receiver Koby Howard at No. 147, defensive end Jayden Woods at No. 175 and linebacker Alex Tatsch at No. 198.

Penn State could potentially still add onto their 2025 recruiting class with more Rivals250 members in the future as well.

Flip target and current Ohio State commit Zahir Mathis is ranked inside the Rivals top-50 at No. 40, five spots down from his previous ranking of No. 35. Defensive end Iose Epenesa is at No. 114 nationally, and offensive lineman Malachi Goodman is ranked at No. 243 after previously not being inside the Rivals250.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions currently hold 24 commitments within their 2025 recruiting class that ranks 11th nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

--------------------------------------------------------------

