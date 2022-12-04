Smell the roses Penn State fans! On Sunday afternoon, the Penn State Football team officially learned they''ll be headed to Pasadena for a matchup against the Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes. The Nittany Lions (10-2) entered the weekend looking at a potential Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane, however, with USC losing to Utah in the Pac-2 Championship game on Friday night, everything changed. With USC's loss, the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up to the No. 4 spot and will be in this year's College Football Playoff alongside Georgia, Michigan, and TCU. With both the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the playoffs, the Nittany Lions, the College Football Playoff committee's No.11 team is the best Big Ten team remaining, allowing them to head to Pasadena. Despite making the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions fell three spots in the final College Football Playoff rankings from No.8 to No.11. Clemson, Utah, and Kansas State all jumped the Nittany Lions in the process while USC dropped six spots from No. 4 to No. 10. The 108th Rose Bowl will be played on January 2 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Penn State's Rose Bowl history and bowl game history under James Franklin...

The matchup between Penn State and Utah will be the first time the two programs have met. The trip to Pasadena will be the fifth time that the program has made the trip, the last coming in the 2016 season, a 52-49 loss to USC. The Nittany Lions also made the 1923, 1995, and 2009 Rose Bowls. All-time they're 1-3 in their four previous trips. For James Franklin, it will mark the fourth New Years Six game that he has led the program to. The Nittany Lions previously made the Rose Bowl as mentioned above in 2016 but also the Fiesta Bowl in 2017 and the Cotton Bowl in 2019. Under Franklin, the Nittany Lions are 1-2 in those three New Years Six bowl games and 3-4 in seven bowl games overall.

What to know about Utah: