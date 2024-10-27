Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Social media reacts to No. 3 Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Despite losing several starters including quarterback Drew Allar and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions found a way to defeat the Wiscconsin Badgers on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium, defeating the Badgers 28-13.

It was a rollercoaster of a game for Penn State fans and we have all their reactions from Twitter (X) following the win below.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

