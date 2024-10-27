Social media reacts to No. 3 Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin

Despite losing several starters including quarterback Drew Allar and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions found a way to defeat the Wiscconsin Badgers on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium, defeating the Badgers 28-13.

It was a rollercoaster of a game for Penn State fans and we have all their reactions from Twitter (X) following the win below.